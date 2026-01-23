January 23, 2026 6:38 PM हिंदी

Karnataka High Court lifts bike taxi ban, allows state to impose conditions

Karnataka High Court lifts bike taxi ban, allows state to impose conditions

Bengaluru, Jan 23 (IANS) In a major development, the Karnataka High Court on Friday lifted the ban on bike taxi services in the state, allowing operators to resume services.

The court also permitted the state government to impose necessary conditions in accordance with the law.

A division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C.M. Joshi allowed a batch of appeals filed by cab aggregators ANI Technologies (Ola), Uber, Rapido and others, challenging an earlier single-judge order that had directed bike taxi services to be halted in Karnataka until the state framed specific rules under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Quashing the April 2025 single-judge order that imposed the ban, holding that motorcycles used for bike taxi services fall within the definition of "transport vehicles" under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, the court, consequently, held that the state government cannot refuse or deny permits solely on the ground that motorcycles are not transport vehicles.

The bench observed that bike taxi operators are entitled to apply for contract carriage permits to operate motorcycles as bike taxis. While the state government is free to examine all aspects while considering such applications, permits cannot be denied merely because the vehicle in question is a motorcycle.

"Taxi owners are at liberty to file applications for registration of the vehicle as a transport vehicle. We direct the state government to consider such applications for registration of the owner of the vehicle as a transport vehicle and grant permission to operate as contract carriages," it said.

The bench further stated that the Regional Transport Authorities may impose such conditions as they consider necessary in accordance with law, having regard to Section 74(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

It also stated that aggregators are at liberty to file fresh applications and that such applications must be considered in accordance with the law and the observations made by the court.

Earlier, the court had questioned the state government’s decision to impose a complete ban on bike taxis instead of regulating them. It observed that every trade is permissible unless regulated, and that bike taxi services cannot be kept outside the scope of commerce. It reminded the state of its obligation to frame a policy and noted that the court would only examine whether the policy is arbitrary, but would not interfere in policymaking.

The bench of Justice B. Shyam Prasad had, on April 2, 2025, ordered bike taxi service to be halted in Karnataka within six weeks. The state government had banned the service on June 16, 2025.

--IANS

mka/vd

LATEST NEWS

Akshay Kumar teases Farah Khan over her ‘celebrity cooking vlogs’, says Sajid Khan has a ‘rich sister’

Akshay Kumar teases Farah Khan over her ‘celebrity cooking vlogs’, says Sajid Khan has a ‘rich sister’

China could conduct 'more aggressive' operations around Taiwan, think tank warns

China could conduct 'more aggressive' operations around Taiwan, think tank warns

Innovations led by women, tier-2, tier-3 cities redefining India’s growth narrative: Minister

Innovations led by women, tier-2, tier-3 cities redefining India’s growth narrative: Minister

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja was one of the star performers as Saurashtra thrash Punjab inside two days to stay alive in knockouts race in the Ranji Trophy season 2025-26 at the Niranjan Shah Stadium Ground C in Rajkot on Friday. Photo credit: SCA

Ranji Trophy: Saurashtra thrash Punjab inside two days to stay alive in knockouts race

Not a discussion, only a message: Bangladesh cricketers left In the dark over World Cup call

Not a discussion, only a message: Bangladesh cricketers left In the dark over World Cup call

Vehicle-to-vehicle communication on the way to reduce road accidents: Nitin Gadkari

Vehicle-to-vehicle communication on the way to reduce road accidents: Nitin Gadkari

AIIMS Delhi doctors remove 19.9 kg tumour from 42-year-old colon cancer patient

AIIMS Delhi doctors remove 19.9 kg tumour from 42-year-old colon cancer patient

PLI White Goods scheme: 5 selected firms to achieve Rs 8,337 crore in production, says govt

PLI White Goods scheme: 5 selected firms to achieve Rs 8,337 crore in production, says govt

PM Modi targets DMK at NDA rally near Chennai, calls for 'dual-engine' govt in TN

PM Modi targets DMK at NDA rally near Chennai, calls for 'dual-engine' govt in TN

India's forex reserves add $14.167 billion to top $700 billion

India's forex reserves add $14.167 billion to top $700 billion