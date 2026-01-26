January 26, 2026 8:03 PM हिंदी

Karnataka govt announces special reward for Gadag family that handed over gold treasure

Gadag (Karnataka), Jan 26 (IANS) The Congress-led government in Karnataka on Republic Day announced a special reward for the family of Prajwal Ritti, who discovered a cache of gold while digging the foundation for a house in Lakkundi village of Gadag district, and honestly handed it over to the authorities.

The announcement was made by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil after hoisting the national flag at the Republic Day celebrations held at the district sports stadium in Gadag city on Monday.

Praising the Ritti family’s integrity, the minister said the government had decided to honour them for their exemplary honesty.

As part of the reward, the government will provide Prajwal Ritti’s family with a plot of land, Rs 5 lakh in cash assistance for house construction, and a government job on a contract basis to Prajwal’s mother, Kasturevva Ritti.

On the occasion, Prajwal and his mother were felicitated by the district administration.

Minister Patil also gave the plot allotment certificate to the family and handed over the appointment order to Kasturevva. Locals and public representatives lauded the government’s decision, describing it as a rare and meaningful recognition of honesty.

On January 10, while digging the foundation for a house in Lakkundi, the family had unearthed a cache of ancient gold ornaments weighing 466 grams. Despite the significant value of the find, the family chose not to keep it and instead handed it over to the government, drawing appreciation from across the state.

Lakkundi, a historic village in Gadag district, is known for its Chalukya-era temples, ancient lakes and monuments of archaeological importance. The region has a history of discoveries of ancient artefacts and relics.

Archaeologists believe that Lakkundi was a major commercial and cultural centre during the medieval period, and that the practice of burying gold, coins and ornaments was prevalent at the time. The gold treasure found by Prajwal Ritti’s family is seen as further evidence of the village’s rich historical past.

