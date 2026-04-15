Karnataka Congress leaders hail Ram Temple, call Ayodhya visit 'emotional'

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh), April 15 (IANS) A delegation of Congress legislators from Karnataka on Wednesday expressed admiration for the grand construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, describing their visit as an emotionally enriching and spiritually fulfilling experience after Lord Ram's darshan.

Speaking to IANS, Karnataka Congress MLA T.B. Jayachandra said that the group felt blessed after offering prayers and performing rituals at the temple.

“We are all pleased with the darshan of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. There is a deep sentimental attachment between Karnataka and Ayodhya. Lord Ram belongs to Ayodhya, while Lord Hanuman is believed to hail from Karnataka. This creates a strong emotional bond between the two regions,” he said.

Jayachandra added that visiting the temple was a memorable experience for all members of the delegation. “It was truly a blessing for us to seek the darshan of Lord Ram. The temple is unique and features beautiful architecture. We would like to come again and again to visit this temple,” he noted.

The Congress legislator further informed that the delegation comprised around 15 legislators and senior leaders, including former ministers and sitting ministers.

Highlighting Karnataka’s connection to the temple, Jayachandra said that the idol of Ram Lalla has been sculpted by renowned artist Arun Yogiraj, who hails from Mysuru, Karnataka. He also pointed out that the stone used in the construction of the idol was sourced from Karnataka, further strengthening the emotional link between the state and Ayodhya.

“The Ram Temple has been built in an extraordinary manner, with a blend of traditional design and ultra-modern architecture,” he said.

Another Karnataka Congress MLA, Ashok Pattan, echoed similar sentiments and praised the grandeur and intricate craftsmanship of the temple. He said the visit was a proud and spiritual moment for all members of the delegation.

--IANS

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