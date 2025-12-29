December 29, 2025 8:32 PM हिंदी

Congress leadership row: Dy CM Shivakumar will become K'taka CM on Jan 6 or 9, says legislator Iqbal Hussain

Ramanagara (Karnataka), Dec 29 (IANS) Amid the leadership row within the Congress government in Karnataka, party MLA from Ramanagara Iqbal Hussain, on Monday, reiterated that Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar would become the Chief Minister of the state on January 6 or January 9 next year.

"He will surely become the Chief Minister -- 200 per cent," Hussain asserted.

Speaking to reporters in Ramanagara, Iqbal Hussain, a staunch supporter of Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar, said, "I am not saying this on my own. This has been said by 'sharanaru' (sages). Believing them, I am making this statement. I stand by what I have said."

The Congress MLA also added, "I am not making this claim myself. There are sages who have the ability to foresee events. There are people who accurately predict rains and even tragedies. I have taken information from such people. I am only reiterating what they have told me. I am saying that Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar will take charge as Chief Minister either on January 6 or January 9 in 2026."

"Let us see what happens. I still have confidence. He will get power, 200 per cent. Shivakumar is our leader. He is under pressure and is saying that nothing is happening. We are not ready to remain silent. There is no question of backtracking. I stand by my words," Hussain said.

"Our (D.K. Shivakumar) leader has spoken about a 'pact'. If there was no such understanding, he would not have spoken about a pact between the Chief Minister, himself and the High Command," he added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh, a close aide of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, said in Vijayanagar that if there is an honest Chief Minister anywhere in the country, it is Siddaramaiah.

"He (Chief Minister Siddaramaiah) has presented 16 budgets and has served as Chief Minister of Karnataka for two terms. Many are jealous of this success and are shedding tears out of jealousy. We must pardon those who are jealous, considering them as our own," Minister Suresh added.

"Siddaramaiah has been a Minister since 1984. Despite holding high positions, if there is a truly honest Chief Minister in the country, it is Siddaramaiah. After forgiving those who are jealous, we must live with them. That is the rule," the Minister said.

The statements are likely to stir a controversy in the state.

Sources said that the assertion from Deputy CM Shivakumar has come following Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's faction all set to hold "Ahinda Convention" in Mysuru city, demanding the Congress high command not to disturb Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The Ahinda leaders have also warned that any attempt to bring down Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would result in losing of the traditional Ahinda vote bank.

--IANS

mka/khz

