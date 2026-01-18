January 18, 2026 10:37 PM हिंदी

Karisma Kapoor shares 2016 throwback pic featuring a heavily pregnant Kareena Kapoor 

Karisma Kapoor shares 2016 throwback pic featuring a heavily pregnant Kareena Kapoor 

Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor has shared an unseen picture of her star actress sister Kareena Kapoor Khan’s first pregnancy days.

In the picture, Karisma is seen looking at Kareena and checking her comfort as the mommy-to-be back then was seen walking behind her.

In the picture, Kareena could be seen heavily pregnant with her baby bump clearly evident. This was from the time from her first pregnancy days in 2016.

Karisma, shared the picture as a part of the 2016 trend on social media, alongside other pictures.

One of the other images shows Kareena and Karisma glowing at a celebration with their actor parents Babita and Randhir Kapoor. Also seen in the picture was Kareena's husband Saif Ali Khan.

Another picture features Karisma enjoying a coconut drink.

Sharing the carousel post, Karisma wrote, “2016 Family, Fashion, Friends, Feelings.”

Talking about Kareena’s first pregnancy, the actress welcomed her first son, Taimur Ali Khan, in December 2016.

has shared an unseen picture straight from the moments after the birth of her first child Taimur Ali Khan.

Recently, Kareena had shared an unseen photograph that featured Saif Ali Khan holding newborn Taimur in his arms inside the hospital.

Kareena, on the photo wrote, ‘When Dadi Ji photobombed but didn't know’

The actress’ grandmother, the late Krishna Raj Kapoor was seen sitting in the hospital room where Kareena delivered Taimur.

The carousel post also featured several unseen images from Kapoor's pregnancy phase,

Talking about the star couple, Kareena and Saif, who began dating during the filming of their 2007 released movie Tashan, tied the knot in October 2012 after dating for a few years.

The year of 2025, in the actress' words, was very difficult for them as a family.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Niharika Chouksey expresses her thrill & excitement shooting in Kashmir 

Niharika Chouksey expresses her thrill & excitement shooting in Kashmir 

Late surge seals Shrachi Bengal Tigers' 3–2 comeback win over SG Pipers in the Men's Hockey India League (HIL) 2026 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. Photo credit: HIL

Men's HIL: Late surge seals Shrachi Bengal Tigers' 3–2 comeback win over SG Pipers

New Zealand overcome Virat Kohli’s valiant 124 to secure 2-1 series win against India in the three-match ODI series at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

3rd ODI: New Zealand overcome Kohli’s valiant 124 to secure 2-1 series win (ld)

Nikas Safronov exhibition ends India tour after record turnout in 60 years

Nikas Safronov exhibition ends India tour after record turnout in 60 years

New Zealand overcome Virat Kohli’s valiant 124 to secure 2-1 series win by winning the third and final ODI by 41 runs at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

3rd ODI: New Zealand overcome Kohli’s valiant 124 to secure 2-1 series win

Juhi Parmar & daughter gobble onto croissants & breads in Paris all day long

Juhi Parmar & daughter enjoy croissants & breads in Paris all day long

India poised to make strong splash at WEF's annual meet in Davos

India poised to make strong splash at WEF's annual meet in Davos

Govt’s PMG accelerating over 3,000 projects worth more than Rs 78 lakh crore: Piyush Goyal

Govt’s PMG accelerating over 3,000 projects worth more than Rs 78 lakh crore: Piyush Goyal

'Enthusiastic response': Delhi L-G V.K. Saxena overjoyed by kite festival's popularity

'Enthusiastic response': Delhi L-G V.K. Saxena overjoyed by kite festival's popularity

Ishita Dutta ‘can’t wait to hug her babies’ after being away for Drishyam 3 shoot

Ishita Dutta ‘can’t wait to hug her babies’ after being away for Drishyam 3 shoot