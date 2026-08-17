Karisma Kapoor says Anu Malik, Kumar Sanu’s music benefited heroines in the 90s

Mumbai, August 17 (IANS) Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor has credited music composers and playback singers Anu Malik and Kumar Sanu for creating some of the most memorable songs of the 1990s.

The actress said that their contribution did not just define the heroes of the era but also benefited the heroines.

Karisma, who was among the leading actresses of the decade, expressed her gratitude to the duo while recalling some of the popular films and songs that became an integral part of her career.

Speaking about Anu Malik on the dance reality show, India's Best Dancer, she said, “Anu ji has done such great movies ‘Judwaa’, ‘Khuddar’, ‘Haseena Maan Jaayegi’, ‘Krishna’ and ‘Biwi No. 1’ and many more.”

Karisma then turned her attention to Kumar Sanu and also remembered the singer’s contribution to some of the biggest songs associated with her films.

“And Kumar da, from ‘Tum Sa Koi Pyara’ to ‘Duniya Mein Aaye Ho Toh Love Karlo’, ‘Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha’, from the beginning of my career to ‘Pucho Zara Pucho’ such legendary songs!” she said.

Reflecting on how music shaped the Hindi film landscape of the 1990s, Karisma highlighted how voices such as Kumar Sanu’s became closely associated with the leading men of the period, and alongside gave the actresses memorable musical moments as well.

“Their voices were synonymous with the movies and all the heroes in the 90s, which benefited us heroines as well. Thank you so much for being here,” she said.

–IANS

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