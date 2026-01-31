January 31, 2026 10:06 PM हिंदी

Karisma Kapoor recalls how Salman Khan would arrange for a lavish buffet outside his van for all while shooting

Karisma Kapoor recalls how Salman Khan would arrange for a lavish buffet outside his van for all while shooting

Mumbai Jan 31 (IANS) MasterChef India recently served a delicious dose of nostalgia as Karisma Kapoor who was the guest on the show, went onto reveal how Salman Khan would organise for a lavish spread of delicacies outside his van during their shooting days.

The food talk only got more entertaining from there when Chef Kunal Kapur, clearly intrigued, asked Karisma, “Do you remember any special food moment while shooting?”

Recalling a fun memory, Karisma shared, “Salman used to set up a buffet outside the van for the entire team including cast and crew of the specific movie and it would be a feast.

Talking about while working with filmmaker David Dhawan, Karisma recalled, “He would go to everybody and say, I qm on a diet, but I’ll eat one bite, and that way I would go into eat everything in the spread.”

The actress who appeared on MasterChef to celebrate the legacy of the iconic Kapoor Khandan recipe, left viewers entertained with candid revelations, witty banter, and some unexpected behind-the-scenes food stories from her illustrious film journey.

During a special challenge where contestants were asked to recreate iconic dishes, Chef Ranveer Brar couldn’t resist digging into Karisma’s personal food memories. Curious about her on-set eating habits, he asked, “What is your favourite Kapoor dish that you carry to shoots?” With her candid trade mark she replied, “I used to eat everything. If we were going to Ahmedabad, we ate Gujarati food. If we were going to Hyderabad, we would first see where we would get the best biryani of Hyderabad.”

The fun didn’t stop there. Playing along with a rapid-fire round in the MasterChef kitchen, Karisma was asked to associate dishes with her famous co-stars. Without missing a beat, she answered, “Govinda – Paratha; Aamir Khan – Dal Rice; Akshay Kumar – Soup.”

Talking about Salman Khan, the actor who hosts the reality show Bigg Boss, arranges for special food made at his own house, for all the contestants during weekend ka vaar episodes.

--IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

'When we play well, we can beat any side': Head coach Jonathan Batty as Delhi Capitals eye playoff spot

'When we play well, we can beat any side': Head coach Jonathan Batty as Delhi Capitals eye playoff spot

Bangladesh: Jamaat’s moderate façade hides radical extremist agenda (File image)

Bangladesh: Jamaat’s moderate facade hides radical extremist agenda

China criticises US on Venezuela, ignores Uyghur abuses at home (File image)

China criticises US on Venezuela, ignores Uyghur abuses at home

India positions itself as connector between Europe and West Asia (File image)

India positions itself as connector between Europe and West Asia

Six arrested over 51 million Yen robbery in Hong Kong (File image)

Six arrested over 51 million Yen robbery in Hong Kong

5th T20I: Kishan's 42-ball hundred, Suryakumar’s 63 carries India to mammoth 271/5

5th T20I: Kishan's 42-ball hundred, Suryakumar’s 63 carries India to mammoth 271/5

Trashy ruminations by convicted criminal: MEA on PM's mention in Epstein email (File image)

Trashy ruminations by convicted criminal: MEA on PM's mention in Epstein email

Karisma Kapoor recalls how Salman Khan would arrange for a lavish buffet outside his van for all while shooting

Karisma Kapoor recalls how Salman Khan would arrange for a lavish buffet outside his van for all while shooting

Farmers’ income to double through modern technology and integrated farming systems: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Farmers’ income to double through modern technology and integrated farming systems: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Main draw unveiled for 2026 Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series (Credit: WTA)

Main draw unveiled for 2026 Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series