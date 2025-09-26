September 26, 2025 4:13 PM हिंदी

Karisma Kapoor attends Navratri celebrations amid legal battle

Karisma Kapoor attends Navratri celebrations amid legal battle

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor recently made a rare public appearance as her ongoing legal battle about her late former husband Sunjay Kapur’s property inheritance intensifies.

The actress was seen attending Navratri celebrations in the city on Thursday, drawing attention with her elegant presence. The actress was seen stepping out at the venue in a bright yellow saree, complemented by statement gold jewellery. Flashing her signature smile, she graciously posed for the paparazzi, making the festive outing one of her few recent public sightings.

This comes as the legal battle involving her children and former husband Sunjay Kapur’s widow, Priya Sachdev continues to gain momentum.

The actress’ kids, Samaira Kapoor and Kiaan Kapoor filed a petition in the Delhi High Court seeking a share in their father, the late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s property.

Both the children have accused Sunjay Kapur’s third wife Priya Kapur of tampering with his will and trying to grab the entire property. In the petition filed in the Delhi High Court, the siblings have sought one-fifth of the property to be given to each as they are the legal heir of Sunjay Kapur.

The children have claimed through their legal representatives that they were in regular contact with their father through regular meetings, visits, stay overs, holidays, video and voice calls, and messages one to one or in the various WhatsApp groups. There were several WhatsApp groups between the late industrialist and his children.

Priya Sachdev had alleged that Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor and her children had already received assets worth INR 1900 crore.

However, it was learnt from the sources that the control of these assets remain with Priya in the RK family trust and that the children of Karisma Kapoor have no access to this. Against this backdrop, adding to the doubts, the Court was also informed by counsel for Priya Sachdev Kapur that the so-called will is not registered.

A high-profile succession battle has escalated as the Delhi High Court intervened in the dispute over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s estate, valued at nearly INR 30,000 crore.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

KL Rahul’s unbeaten 176 powers India A to record chase against Aus A

KL's unbeaten 176 guides India A to record chase in four-day match against Aus A

Sensex crashes 733 Points, Nifty slips below 24,700 amid global sell-off, fresh tariff threats

Stock market ends sharply lower over US pharma tariffs, Nifty below 24,700

Income Tax officials conduct survey action at Raymond offices across India

Income Tax officials conduct survey action at Raymond offices across India

'Rise and Fall': Aarush & Akriti lock horns during the Price Pot challenge

'Rise and Fall': Aarush & Akriti lock horns during the Price Pot challenge

Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk arrested after Leh violence

Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk arrested after Leh violence

Neha Dhupia wishes Happy Birthday to 'my ma, my pyaar, my world'

Neha Dhupia wishes Happy Birthday to 'my ma, my pyaar, my world'

Liam Hemsworth speaks up on replacing Henry Cavill in ‘The Witcher’

Liam Hemsworth speaks up on replacing Henry Cavill in ‘The Witcher’

Domestic airline passenger traffic rise 0.3 pc YoY in August, Stable outlook for sector: Report

Domestic airline passenger traffic rises 0.3 pc in August, outlook stable: Report

Delhi High Court asks Sameer Wankhede to amend his plea in defamation suit against Aryan Khan

Delhi High Court asks Sameer Wankhede to amend his plea in defamation suit against Aryan Khan

India, US to continue engagement to seal mutually beneficial trade pact: Centre

India, US to continue engagement to seal mutually beneficial trade pact: Centre