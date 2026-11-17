Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Actress and new mother Karishma Tanna opened up about how she found resuming swimming a little harder after her delivery.

In her latest post on Tuesday, Karishma revealed that as she got back to swimming after giving birth, she found that her stamina had suffered a lot and she was also feeling a pull in her stitches.

Karishma added that she is slowly finding her rhythm again.

Sharing her experience with the netizens, the 'Scoop' actress added, "Swimming felt a little harder after my delivery . I could feel the pull around my stitches, and my stamina definitely took a holiday. But somewhere between catching my breath and taking another stroke, I felt so alive (sic)."

"So yes, I took a swimsuit selfie. I wanted to remember how good it felt to be back in the water today," she concluded the post.

Karishma has been extremely vocal about her postpartum journey.

In October, she shared that she is missing her “pre-pregnancy body” and finds it difficult to adjust to the physical changes after childbirth.

Karishma penned on her official handle, “Some days, I miss my pre-pregnancy body so much. I look in the mirror and see a softer stomach, loose skin, a body two or three sizes bigger than I’m used to. Clothes fit differently. Shopping feels overwhelming, and sometimes I just don’t feel like getting ready. Like just don’t !!!! Yes, I feel that too.”

She added that although she is grateful to her body for carrying and nurturing her baby, she is also slowly embracing the changes that come with motherhood.

“Then I have to gently remind myself: a whole little human grew inside me. My body made room for his life. It’s only been two and a half months… why am I expecting so much of myself, so soon? I can be grateful for this body and still find its changes difficult. I can love being a mother and still miss feeling like myself," Karishma added.

Karishma and her husband Varun Bangera welcomed their first child, son Ved on 29 July 2026.

--IANS

pm/