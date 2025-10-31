Kareena, Rishab Shetty & others praises team India for reaching the Women’s World Cup final

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Several big names from B-town lauded team India as they reached the Women's World Cup finals after a historic win against the defending champions Australia.

Kareena Kapoor shared on social media, "And like I said, girls can do it all. With grit and determination... Well done, Team India... on the finals, my girls (sic)."

Uploaded a photo of Jemimah Rodrigues, Kareena added "Take a bow, fantabulous Jemimah @jemimahrodrigues (star and red heart emojis)."

Manoj Bajpayee shared "Kamaal kar diya! (fire emoji) 🇮🇳 Into the finals! Pure heart, grit and class from our women in blue. Chasing 339, the highest in women’s ODI history. A moment that lifts the game and pushes women’s cricket forward in a big way."

"Hats off to the entire team, and especially @jemimahrodrigues for that calm century under pressure. Well led by captain @imharmanpreet_kaur, with solid support from @richa9105, @officialdeeptisharma & @amanojotkaur in key moments. Proud of team India. Wishing them the best of luck for the finals! (blue heart emoji)," the 'The Famiy Man' actor added.

Varun Dhawan also penned on his Instagram Stories, "My hero."

'Kantara: Chapter 1' actor Rishab Shetty tweeted, "What a moment for India! Our women’s team @BCCIWomen storms into the ICC #WomensWorldCup2025 Final with a thrilling win over Australia! A stunning display of determination, unity, and brilliance on the field. Take a bow, @JemiRodrigues, that century was pure class!"

Suniel Shetty added, “339 ... Against Australia !!! That was a biigg total to chase. But the belief was bigger. Jemimah’s unbeaten ton and India’s fearless chase - pure magic! Team India into the finals, with fire and belief.”

Arjun Rampal's post read, "Not every day you witness a chase like this. What a great moment for Women’s cricket. What emotion. What an epic. Salute our girls. You are champions already. Take a bow #jemimahrodrigues. Prayers for the finals has already begun more than a billion hearts you girls have won. #jemimahrodrigues #iccwomensworldcup2025."

After registering its win against Australia, India is all set to clash with South Africa in the final on Sunday.

--IANS

pm/