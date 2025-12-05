December 05, 2025 3:18 PM हिंदी

Kareena Kapoor credits Meghna Gulzar for introducing her to Mumbai’s far-flung places

Kareena Kapoor: Wrapping ‘Daayra’ feels like closing a powerful chapter

Mumbai, Dec 5 (IANS) Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has been shooting extensively for her upcoming crime drama Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar.

A source close to the production revealed, “Kareena has been shooting extensively for Daayra, travelling across interiors with Meghna."

On December 4, Kareena posted a photo on social media, saying that Meghna Gulzar has been taking her from Khalapur to Bhiwandi to Virar, and she seemed quite thrilled about the journey.

"It’s been a very hectic shoot for the team, moving from one location to another, but the energy on set has been incredible. It takes long hours to travel to far flung places of Mumbai, but Kareena is enjoying every ride as she is getting to see the real Mumbai," the source added.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar and jointly produced by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Set against the complex world of crime and justice, Daayra positions its lead pair in roles that harness their full dramatic prowess. Prithviraj steps into the shoes of a police inspector, while Kareena embodies a fierce, enigmatic character whose presence adds a striking edge to the narrative.

Earlier this year, Kareena had spoken about the film, saying: “As I celebrate 25 incredible years in Hindi cinema, I'm thrilled to announce my next film, Daayra, with the incredible Meghna Gulzar in the director’s chair. I've long admired her work, from Talvar to Raazi, and to be directed by her is a dream come true.”

She added that the opportunity to collaborate with the talented Prithviraj Sukumaran is also a highlight: “And I'm drawn to the film's bold, thought-provoking narrative. Daayra promises to be a cinematic experience that challenges and inspires, and I look forward to working with Meghna, Prithviraj, and the team at Junglee Pictures on this powerful, timely film.”

Kareena had first announced Daayra in September 2025, describing her collaboration with Meghna and Prithviraj as a “dream team.” The film is shaping up to be a gripping crime drama thriller, delving into themes of crime, punishment, and justice. With Meghna’s nuanced storytelling and Prithviraj’s strong screen presence, the film promises intense performances and a compelling narrative.

--IANS

dc/

