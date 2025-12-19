Kareena Kapoor says 'He eats too' after being caught binging on samosa by Karan Johar

Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor has given a befitting reply to Karan Johar after the filmmaker dropped a video of her bingeing on a 'Samosa' during her son's annual day function at school.

Bebo took to the Stories section of her Instagram handle and posted a photo of KJo eating, what seemed to be a roll. Taking a hilarious jibe at her friend and Dharma head in her sassy style, Kareena captioned the post, "He eats too", followed by laughing with tears and a red heart emoji.

On Thursday, Karan took to social media and uploaded a video of Kareena relishing the famous Indian snack. The clip had KJo telling all the Kareena fans that while they thought the actress was on a diet, she had been caught eating a samosa.

“This is what Kareena Kapoor is doing at the school play, eating a samosa,” said Karan.

“For all you people who think that she's on a diet, this is what she's eating – a big samosa!," he added.

Karan also jockingly called Kareena a ‘Carby Doll’, referring to the amount of carbohydrates a single Samosa contains.

The director was heard saying, “I'm proud of you, Bebo. I'm proud of you. Yosociau're a carby doll. I love it.”

A surprised Kareena revealed that she is not on any diet at the moment.

Known to be BFFs for more than two decades now, Kareena and Karan even worked together in the 2001 release "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham". Directed by KJo, the family entertainer was produced by Yash Johar under the Dharma banner.

Kareena's character in the movie, Pooja aka Poo, as a stylish diva, is still remembered by the cinephiles even after almost 25 years since the release of the drama.

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan, "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" is still ingrained in the memory of every movie buff for its iconic dialogues and catchy songs.

--IANS

pm/