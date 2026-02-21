Kareena Kapoor reveals son Jeh's birthday was all about 'planting trees & being free'

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor and actor Saif Ali Khan's younger son Jeh is celebrating his 5th birthday on Saturday.

Wishing her little one on his special day, Bebo revealed that Jeh spent his birthday painting trees with his parents and brother Taimur.

Kareena took to her official Insta handle and uploaded a couple of adorable snaps of the family getting their hands dirty for a good cause.

"Birthday’s are all about planting trees and being free (Red heart and raindown emoji) Happy birthday Son…(Red heart emoji) Jeh Baba (Red heart emoji) (sic)," she wished her little munchkin in the caption.

For the unaware, Kareena tied the knot with actor Saif Ali Khan in October 2012 in a close-knit ceremony. The couple welcomed their first child together, son Taimur, in 2016, followed by another boy, Jeh, in 2021.

Jeh's 'bua' and actress Soha Ali Khan also used social media to provide a peek into his Naruto-themed birthday celebration.

Soha took to her Insta account and uploaded some photos from the fun birthday party, which was attended by Soha, Saif, Kareena, Karisma Kapoor, Saba Ali Khan, and Neha Dhupia, along with several children.

For the caption, Soha penned, “Blink and he’s five. Cake cutting photos have to be chaos. Can see the cake - birthday boy, not so much! (But we could hear him) And through it all is Bebo looking as cool as a cucumber - how??!!”

Jeh's another aunt, and Saif's sister Saba Pataudi also published some more pics from the birthday album on social media, along with a special birthday note that went, "Jehjaan! 1..2...then its suddenly 5;) How...When? Time flies..watching you grow from a little ball of energy to an amplified version, my warrior prince! Love you to the moon n back! Keep being YOU. Happy happy 5th Birthday my darling Jehbaba."

