Kareena Kapoor Khan shows how it’s done, shares beach pictures from her vacation

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was last seen in ‘Singham Again’, recently had a great time chilling at the beach.

On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared an array of pictures from her recent beach outing in the UK. The actress is currently enjoying a summer vacation with her family in London.

She rocked her bikini look in ‘Kambakkht Ishq’, and after 16 years, the actress still knows how to make the hearts skip their beat when she dons beach wear.

In the pictures, the actress can be doing exactly the same. Kareena flaunted her toned body as she wore a nude coloured bikini with geometric patterns. The last picture in the carousel was a selfie taken by Kareena on the beach.

She wrote in the caption, “Learn to get candid on the beach from me baby”.

Earlier in the day, Kareena wished her aunt, Neetu Kapoor on her birthday with a heartfelt post. She took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and dropped a candid photo of her enjoying some yummy food with Neetu, most likely Kareena's favorite Sindhi curry.

The picture was accompanied by a heartfelt wish that read, “Happy birthday, Neetu Aunty. Sindhi curry forever, ok? Lots of love”. Kareena is a well-known foodie, and shared during an interview that she loves Sindhi curry. Kareena’s mother Babita also belongs to a Sindhi family.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress recently clocked 25 years in Hindi cinema. She is set to join forces with Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran for the first time in ‘Daayra’. The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar, and explores the dark subjects of crime and justice, delving into topical and unsettling societal truths. It is currently in pre-production and co-written by Meghna, Yash Keswani, and Sima Agarwal.

