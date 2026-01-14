January 14, 2026 7:07 PM हिंदी

Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani congratulate ‘Queen’ Rani Mukerji on completing 30 years in Bollywood 

Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani congratulate ‘Dynamite & Queen’ Rani Mukerji on completing 30 years in Bollywood 

Mumbai Jan 14 (IANS) Bollywood star Rani Mukerji completed 30 successful years in the entertainment industry, on the 12th of January.

On January 14, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif and Kiara Advani took to their respective social media accounts to congratulate the actress on her milestone.

Kareena who has worked with Rani Mukerji in Mujhse Dosti Karoge, shared the teaser of Rani's upcoming movie Mardaani 3 and called her a ‘Dynamite.’

She wrote, “Rani meri jaan love you always Killing it. #RaniMukerji #AdityaChopra #AkshayeWidhani @abhiraj88 #30YearsOfRaniMukerji”

Katrina Kaif called Rani a ‘Queen’ and wrote, “Celebrating 30 years of Queen #ranimukerji Irreplaceable Unstoppable Undefinable.” Katrina also shared the trailer of Mardaani 3.

Actress Kiara Advani through her post, stated that Rani Mukerji still continues to rule the screen.

Sharing Mardaani 3 trailer starring Rani Mukerji as the lead, Kiara wrote, “30 years. One Rani. Endless power. From timeless grace to fearless Mardaani she still rules the screen. Can’t wait to watch #Mardaani3@yrf #AdityaChopra #RaniMukherjee@abhiraj88.’

Meanwhile, Rani who is all geared up for the release of her “Mardaani 3”, was seen flying kites on the occasion of Makar Sankranti in Gujarat.

Starting her promotional journey from the city of Ahmedabad, Rani said, “I am so happy to be in Gujarat, to be in Ahmedabad on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. It is such an auspicious date, and I am thrilled to see the love for Mardaani here. Thank you so much for giving me my film this kind of love. It is really precious. Thank you.”

“I had a great time flying a kite,” she was heard saying on the mic.

During her visit, Rani also went to a girls’ college to discuss the issue of safety for women in India and also interacted with female cops in the state and thanked them for their incredible service to society.

On January 12, the trailer of “Mardaani 3” was unveiled. In the new installment of the movie, the actress who returns as the formidable Shivani Shivaji Roy will be taking on a spine-chilling mission to trace and rescue a group of missing girls, as per the trailer.

The film is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, and is scheduled to be released on January 30.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

UK emulating Canada's troubling pattern of shielding Khalistani extremists (File image)

UK emulating Canada's troubling pattern of shielding Khalistani extremists

Jordan Smith wins inaugural ‘One Point Slam’ ahead of Australian Open in Melbourne on Wednesday. Photo credit: Australian Open

Jordan Smith wins inaugural ‘One Point Slam’ ahead of Australian Open

Fatima Sana Shaikh celebrates with the cast & crew as she wraps up the shoot for her untitled next

Fatima Sana Shaikh celebrates with the cast & crew as she wraps up the shoot for her untitled next

New household survey confirms rising poverty in Pakistan

New household survey confirms rising poverty in Pakistan

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Dy CM Harsh Sanghavi join kite-flying festivities on Makar Sankranti

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Dy CM Harsh Sanghavi join kite-flying festivities on Makar Sankranti

India and China discuss positive steps for improved bilateral relations

India and China discuss positive steps for improved bilateral relations

Mahakumbh’s Harsha Richhariya on quitting religious path: Felt suicidal, suffered mental torture

Mahakumbh’s Harsha Richhariya on quitting religious path: Felt suicidal, suffered mental torture

Rahul becomes first Indian wicketkeeper to hit a century against New Zealand in ODIs in the second match of the series t the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

Rahul becomes first Indian wicketkeeper to hit a century against New Zealand in ODIs

RBI gives in-principle nod to Japan’s SMBC to set up wholly-owned subsidiary in India

RBI gives in-principle nod to Japan’s SMBC to set up wholly-owned subsidiary in India

As Afghanistan’s trade volume through Iran border spikes, fear of US sanctions looms large

As Afghanistan’s trade volume through Iran border spikes, fear of US sanctions looms large