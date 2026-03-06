Kareena Kapoor, Anil Kapoor & other Bollywood celebs cheer as India storms into T20 World Cup final

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) The who's who of celebrities of Bollywood on the night of March 5 took to their respective social media accounts to celebrate Team India’s thrilling victory against England.

From Ajay Devgn to Anil Kapoor, several stars lauded the Indian cricket team for their performance and also expressed pride over the big win.

Actor Ajay Devgn shared a note praising the team’s performance. He wrote, “Loved every minute of this match! #TeamIndia played like absolute champs On to the finals now.”

Actor Anupam Kher also celebrated the win and wrote, “Ye mera Indiaaaaaaaa! Bharat Mata Ki Jai! Jai Hind! #WorldCup #Cricket.”

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan reposted a graphic featuring the Indian cricket team and added heart, happy smiles, and rainbow emojis expressing her excitement. The graphic read, “Marching towards the #Final A step away from Glory .”

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi reacted to the nail-biting match and wrote: “Uff that was close! Won by thala runs! Let’s go.”

Actor Angad Bedi praising the players wrote,

“Well done @indiancricketteam road to the finals is all clear. This win will boost the morale of the team. @jaspritb1 well bowled champion. @akshar.patel the two catches were spectacular and a big influence on the pace of the game. #england did make a game of it. #bethel you were solid both in form and approach.”

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha shared a video of herself celebrating in her gym. In the clip, she is seen jumping in excitement and cheering with joy as she reacts to India’s win.

Actor Anil Kapoor also joined the celebrations and wrote: “FINALS UNLOCKED LET’S GO TEAM INDIA.”

Actress and MP Kangana Ranaut shared a graphic of Indian players with the message: “INTO THE FINAL,” along with the Hindi line that read in English, Ab toh Tiranga Lehrayega World Cup Mein #T20WorldCup2026.”

Actress Raveena Tandon posted a video showing a group of people cheering and celebrating the victory together. She captioned it as, “Indiiiiiyyaaaaaaaaahhhhhhh Bhaaaarrraaattam! Wah Sanju Samson wah ! @imsanjusamson wah Pandya wah @hardikpandya93 wah surya wah @surya_14kumar.”

Meanwhile, actress Triptii Dimri shared a clip of herself watching the match with friends at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. In the video, she is seen clapping and cheering enthusiastically while wearing a Team India jersey. The video carried the text: *“Goosebumps watching this team…..”

Actor Suniel Shetty also applauded the players and wrote, “Whatttaa matcchh!!! Sanju, Bumrah, Ishan, Hardik. what a bunch of boys we have! But today belonged to Axar. Those catches. pure match winners.”

He added, “They don’t say it for nothing. catches win matches. And credit where its due - Bethell. sensational knock under pressure. Respect. On to the finals now boys. Let’s bring it home.”

For the uninitiated, Team India defeated Team England in a nail biting encounter to book their spot in the T20 World Cup final.

The final will now take place between India and New Zealand, on the 8th of March in Ahmedabad.

–IANS

rd/