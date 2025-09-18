September 18, 2025 8:31 PM हिंदी

Karanvir Sharma reveals he likes to keep his birthday 'quiet and nice'

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Actor Karanvir Sharma turned a year older on Thursday, and he opened up about how he likes to celebrate his special day while speaking exclusively to IANS.

Speaking to IANS, the 'Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani' actor was asked, "When it comes to birthdays, are you someone who enjoys big parties and lively celebrations, or do you prefer something more intimate like a quiet breakfast or lunch with close ones?"

To this, Karanvir revealed that he prefers quiet celebrations.

"I actually get very, very shy on my own birthday. I feel overwhelmed and happy, but I genuinely love celebrating others' birthdays more than mine. There are so many emotions and good wishes coming from everyone, it just humbles me," he revealed.

"I like to keep it quiet and nice. I usually start the day with a prayer and follow a few rituals at home. I try visiting the Gurudwara or the Mandir, and the first thing I do is take the blessings of my parents because it’s only because of them that I am where I am today," he added.

Karanvir added that he likes to keep things simple.

He shared, "Whoever wishes me, I make sure I return their calls. Most of the day is amazing, and I just go with the flow. Nothing too big, I like keeping it private, maybe going out for lunch or dinner. I don’t like making it a grand affair. I can’t even remember the last time I had a big celebration for my birthday. I truly like keeping it very intimate and low-key."

Revealing if he has any special birthday ritual or tradition, he said, "I try to start the new year with things I want to accomplish. I manifest them, I either message them to myself or write them down. I also try to start something new or at least aspire to start something new each year. And nothing feels better than the ritual of taking blessings from my elders and seniors."

Karanvir added that he loves to treat himself to Sushi on his birthday.

