Karanvir Malhotra reveals the cooling off mechanism used on 'Andhera' sets

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Actor Karanvir Malhotra, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his work in the recently released streaming series 'Andhera', has shared that the team used lame jokes as a cooling off mechanism after shooting heavy scenes.

The actor spoke with IANS during the promotional run of the show, and shared that they used to shoot a lot during the day. But, once the shot was cut, there was a stark contrast to the trainwreck of emotions that unfolded during the shoot.

He told IANS, "We were shooting a lot in a day. The performance bit is obviously there, but like because it's a supernatural horror show everything is very heightened. And, your performance needs to match that tone of whatever's happening around you. So that element was there and I remember that we actually had a huge contrast, if you would come to our set, you would see very contrasting sides to us."

He further mentioned, "If you were watching our BTS, you would see like this very serious side as soon as we used to cut, we used to like start cracking the weirdest and lamest of jokes and we also have a group, it's called the 'the Hall of Lame'. So, it's not that we used to go back to our specific vans or, you know, sit together and really think deeply about the scene. We were very well prepared as a team."

'Andhera', which is set in Mumbai, follows Inspector Kalpana Kadam and Jay, a medical student, who become entangled in a missing-person case that unearths a sinister presence beneath the city.

The series is directed by Raaghav Dhar, and also stars Surveen Chawla, Priya Bapat and Prajakta Koli.

The series is available to stream on Prime Video.

