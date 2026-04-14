Karan Wahi to Rithvikk Dhanjani: Never did I think we’d sit, play a game of chess

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Television actor Karan Wahi has reflected on his relationship with actor Rithvikk Dhanjani and cheekily shared his take on how their equation has evolved over the years from acting, acting, anchoring to now playing chess, something he never imagined.

Karan posted a series of photos on Instagram of himself sitting in an outdoor area with Rithvikk, playing chess with all seriousness.

For the caption, he wrote: “Life main Saath main Bahut kuch kiya…Acting kari,Anchoring kari aur off camera bhar bhar ke baketi kari Par never Did i think ki we will sit and play a game of Chess. Kya he Din Aagaye prabhu.”

However, he credited “adulthood” for the change as he wrote: “Khair, Is this what they call Growing UP@rithvikk_dhanjani Seriousness Dekh lo GRAND Masters ki.”

Karan rose to fame after getting cast in the lead role of Ranveer Sisodia in the show Remix. He then became every girls’ crush with his portrayal as Dr. Siddhant Modi in the medical youth show Dill Mill Gayye.

The actor then ventured into reality the reality show space with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India. He made his Bollywood debut with a supporting role in Habib Faisal's romantic comedy film Daawat-e-Ishq and later in Hate Story 4.

Talking about Rithvikk, he made his acting debut in 2009 with Bandini. However, it was his work in Pavitra Rishta that helped him earn wider recognition.

The actor had his first success with Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. His film debut Jo Hum Chahein failed to leave a mark. The year 2013, marked a turning point in his career as he turned host with Yeh Hai Aashiqui, India's Next Superstars, Super Dancer, India's Best Dramebaaz and So You Think You Can Dance.

He made his web debut with I Don't Watch TV and has been part of successful web series including XXX and Cartel.

--IANS

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