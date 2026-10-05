Karan Wahi on his ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’ Journey: ‘This season has been so much more than a show’

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Actor Karan Wahi has reflected on his journey in the stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.’ He described the season as an experience that went beyond being just a television show.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Dill Mill Gayye’ actress shared a heartfelt note as the season came to an end. He thanked viewers for showering the contestants with love and said the journey had been filled with meaningful bonds, friendships and memorable moments. Karan also praised filmmaker and host Rohit Shetty, whom he described as the “man” behind the show’s journey.

He wrote, “They Say All Good Things come to an End This Season of #kkk15 has been sooo much more than a show Thank you for the love u have showered on us #blessed Cheers To a season filled with Love ,friendship , Bonds, Respect and most importantly a Man u all call the plot @itsrohitshetty Sir You are incredible.”

The ‘Remix’ actor also shared a series of pictures from the finale night. In one of the photographs, Karan is seen posing with his friend Rithvik Dhanjani and host Rohit Shetty. Another picture features ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’ winner Avinash Mishra posing alongside Rohit. Karan also shared a picture with actress Rubina Dilaik, along with group photographs featuring him and other contestants from the season.

Karan Wahi made it to the grand finale of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’ but was eliminated shortly before the final top-three round. This marked his third appearance on the stunt-based reality show, after previously participating in Season 8 and the special edition ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India.’

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’ wrapped up with its grand finale on October 4. Avinash Mishra took home the winner’s trophy. He emerged victorious after beating Orry and Rithvik in the final stunt. Along with the trophy, he also won a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh.

The actor became emotional after Rohit Shetty announced his name as the winner.

--IANS

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