Karan Wahi celebrates birthday of his special flatmate

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Television actor Karan Wahi celebrated the birthday of his special flatmate, marking the occasion with warmth and joy.

Sharing moments from the celebration, Karan gave a glimpse into their close bond and the fun-filled festivities that made the day memorable. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared photos with his flatmate, his pet dog Noah. In the first image, he is seen sitting with Noah, while the others offer glimpses from the celebrations. The pictures speak volumes about Karan’s love for his furry friend. For the caption, the ‘Dil Mil Gayye’ actor wrote, “Happy 5th Birthday FLAT-MATE @noah_thegoldenretriever We are almost the Same Age Now.” The actor also shared several posts dedicated to his furry friend on his Instagram stories.

Karan often shares photos with Noah during festivals and other joyous occasions. Last year, on Rakhi, he posted pictures of them together, affectionately calling Noah his sister. He captioned the post, “Happpy Rakhi SisTersssssss…We have tied it and @noah_thegoldenretriever is not happy about giving out money again.”

In February, Karan Wahi revealed the remarkable transformation in his relationship with dogs — from fearing them to embracing pet parenthood wholeheartedly. In a heartfelt chat on "Pet Stories" by Pet Station alongside actress Sneha Namanandi, the Remix actor opened up about how his loyal companion, Noah, changed his life. He candidly admitted that he used to be genuinely afraid of dogs, but thanks to Noah’s presence, he conquered that fear and grew into a loving pet owner.

Recalling a shocking incident, he admitted, “I was so afraid that once I jumped into a balcony to escape a dog. Luckily, the grill saved me. That was the most stupid thing I’ve ever done.” He revealed that his fear of dogs started to diminish after spending time with the pets of his friends Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai, along with Jennifer Winget’s dog.

