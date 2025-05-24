Karan Tacker on seeing Denzel Washington at Cannes: Was embarrassingly shedding a tear

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) Actor Karan Tacker talked about his awe and emotional reaction to seeing his idol, Denzel Washington, up close at the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival. He added that he dreams of spending a whole day with him to understand his life, values, and journey from humble beginnings to legendary status.

“I’m meeting my own idols—like Denzel Washington—from just a one-arm distance. It was the most overwhelming experience, and I was embarrassingly shedding a tear while seeing him,” said Karan, who is known for his work in the TV show "Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai" and web-series "Special Ops".

He said he was just “so awestruck.”

“Because that’s the kind of work I’ve always resonated with and the kind of cinema I grew up watching. Just seeing him at the Palme d'Or in person was really inspiring, because you see a man who started from nowhere receive an eminent award for his entire life's work right in front of your eyes,” said Karan, whose upcoming film "Tanvi the Great" was screened at Marche du Cannes last week.

If Karan had access to him, the actor said: “I would like to spend the whole day with him—if not more—and of course, just ask about his views on life, his sense of morals, his politics, his family, his upbringing, his background in general. What was his childhood like? Because he’s come out as such an emerging superstar, and that happens more often than not when you come from a very inspired background.”

“So of course, I would love to spend as much time with him as God would allow me.”

Talking about “Tanvi The Great”, the emotional drama film is set to release on July 18. The film also stars Iain Glen, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, Nasser, and Shubhangi. Directed by Anupam Kher, the film is produced by Kher Studios and NFDC, in association with Lower Middle Class Corporation.

