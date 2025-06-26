Karan Tacker on Neeraj Panday: He definitely gives you a lot of freedom

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Actor Karan Tacker says filmmaker Neeraj Pandey gives actors immense creative freedom and added that the director’s tightly written, brilliantly crafted scripts leave no room for actors to alter the writer’s world.

Asked if the director gives freedom or was he very meticulous, Karan told IANS: “I mean, he definitely gives you a lot of freedom. And that freedom comes in the form of, once they give you a script, they want you to imagine it in your own way. Sir’s specialty in shooting is that he likes to throw you into the deep end—he wants you to first figure out how to deal with it yourself.”

Karan added: “Then, if you go wrong somewhere, like a good director, he’ll guide you with very precise suggestions and tell you the smallest things to change here and there. As an actor, you get to imagine things in your own way.”

However, he said Panday’s scripts are so well-written that it’s not difficult to imagine the character.

“That’s the advantage of working with him—his screenplay is very tight, and his writing is extremely strong. You don’t feel the need to change anything. I certainly don’t. And I believe that if someone is a good writer, as an actor, you shouldn't change anything. You should first try to imagine the world that the writer has created. That’s what I always try to do.”

'Special Ops 2' stars Kay Kay Menon, Vinay Pathak, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Karan Tacker, Saiyami Kher, Arif Zakaria amongst other actors. The show will start streaming from July 11.

Special Ops, which was first released in 2020, is an action espionage thriller series directed by Neeraj Pandey. It stars Kay Kay Menon as Himmat Singh, a member of Research and Analysis Wing, forms a team of five agents, in order to track down a person, who is the mastermind of the terror attacks which took place in India.

--IANS

dc/