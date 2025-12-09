December 09, 2025 4:24 PM हिंदी

Karan Tacker on facing sleepless nights while shooting Bhay: 'There were times I messaged mom...'

Karan Tacker on facing sleepless nights while shooting Bhay: 'There were times I messaged mom...'

Mumbai, Dec 9 (IANS) Actor Karan Tacker will next be seen as the late paranormal investigator Gaurav Tiwari in the forthcoming supernatural thriller "Bhay - The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery".

Speaking during the trailer launch event of the show, Karan reflected on the challenges he had to overcome while shooting for such a unique character.

He admitted to dealing with sleepless nights and even asking his mom to accompany him, until he finally fell asleep.

Karan was heard saying, “I don’t want to sound very overindulgent as an actor, but for me, especially when it came to playing this part, I really had a challenge switching off from the heaviness of what you do on set, and you come back home. There have been so many times when I’ve messaged my mom on my way back home from work, saying, "Mom can you just stay up for me? Just have a cup of tea with me or maybe lie down next to me until I go to sleep", because had this been just a show which was a horror show, which was fictitious and you were just building a character, there’s a lot of make believe, but you’re dealing with real person’s story and you’re dealing with a real person who passed away in an unfortunate incident, it does somewhere stay with you."

Karan recalled that some time before his demise, Gaurav kept telling his loved ones that something was not right.

"Gaurav, in his last few months, constantly kept telling his loved ones how uncomfortable he was and that something was not right. I took that as motivation for my character and kept that within me", he added.

Hoping that he is able to do justice to the legacy of Gaurav, Karan concluded, "At the end, I’m just really happy that it turned out very nice. I hope we can make, and we can take the legacy of Gaurav Tiwari and his entire team forward."

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

It's a working birthday for Dino Morea: 'I feel blessed to spend the day doing what I love the most'

It's a working birthday for Dino Morea: 'I feel blessed to spend the day doing what I love the most'

CBI books Reliance Commercial Finance, its promoters in Rs 57.47 crore bank fraud case

CBI books Reliance Commercial Finance, its promoters in Rs 57.47 crore bank fraud case

Sonia Gandhi always disregarded Indians, Constitution, and rules: Kangana Ranaut

Sonia Gandhi always disregarded Indians, Constitution, and rules: Kangana Ranaut

New labour codes give gig, platform workers portable social security benefits

New labour codes give gig, platform workers portable social security benefits

Pakistan: Police personnel injured after assailants target police station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Policeman injured after assailants target police station in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Indian Coast Guard Ship Sarthak arrives at Kuwait's Shuwaikh Port for five-day visit

Indian Coast Guard Ship Sarthak arrives at Kuwait's Shuwaikh Port for five-day visit

Sensex, Nifty end lower amid profit booking

Sensex, Nifty end lower amid profit booking

His body just keeps letting him down: Nasser Hussain on Wood's injury setback

His body just keeps letting him down: Nasser Hussain on Wood's injury setback

India, Bangladesh release fishermen in mutual exchange

India, Bangladesh release fishermen in mutual exchange

Nikkhil Advani says ‘Freedom at Midnight Season 2’ dives deeper into India’s most defining months

Nikkhil Advani says ‘Freedom at Midnight Season 2’ dives deeper into India’s most defining months