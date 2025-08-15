August 15, 2025 3:09 PM हिंदी

Karan Tacker: My journey in Khakee brought me closer to the grit, humanity behind the uniform

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) On Independence Day on Friday, actor Karan Tacker highlighted the efforts of the Indian police force and said that his journey in “Khakee: The Bihar Chapter” brought him closer to the grit, discipline and the humanity behind the uniform.

During the shoot of Khakee, Karan met Amit Lodha, the real-life police officer whose memoir inspired the series.

“Playing a cop wasn’t just a role; it was an education,” says Karan.

He added: “Through the shoot, I gained immense insight and respect for the hard work that goes into this job — from enforcing the law to protecting people in moments of chaos.”

On social media, Karan shared a note, which read: “Every Independence Day, we remember with gratitude those who gave us our freedom and rightly so. But this day is also a chance to celebrate those who, through sheer courage and relentless duty, protect that freedom every single day.”

“My journey playing a cop in Khakee brought me closer to the grit, discipline, and humanity behind the uniform. They’re there for us amid disasters, crisis, and chaos, holding the line so the rest of us can carry on with our lives.”

Karan saluted the “everyday guardians of our freedom.”

On the work front, Karan will soon be seen in Bhay, set to stream in December.

The upcoming show explores the eerie and fascinating events surrounding Gaurav Tiwari’s life and career.

A real-life paranormal investigator, Tiwari devoted his life to unraveling the mysteries of the unseen, with his story filled with eerie encounters and chilling revelations. Now, in "Bhay," his journey comes to life on screen, as Karan takes on the role, bringing Tiwari’s legacy and spine-tingling experiences to the forefront.

“Bhay” is touted to be based on real events, following the life and findings of the late Gaurav Tiwari, India’s most renowned paranormal investigator. The series also stars Kalki Koechlin, Danish Sood, and Saloni Batra.

Talking to IANS about Bhay, Karan had previously said: “Bhay is the most exciting project of mine till date. It's the most aspirational project I have done. I don't think people have seen me in this light at all. It deals with the story of Gaurav Tiwari.”

“He had the most glorified career as a paranormal investigator of India. He passed away in a very unfortunate way so it is our understanding and take on it.”

--IANS

dc/

