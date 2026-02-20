Karan Patel’s team responds to ‘The 50’ backlash: Not laziness, but a rib fracture

Mumbai Feb 20 (IANS) Television actor Karan Patel recently found himself at the receiving end of social media criticism after his ‘not to the mark’ stint on the reality show The 50. His team has now revealed that the actor suffered a proper rib fracture while performing a task.

Several netizens earlier were seen calling him out for what they perceived as his disappointing performance, accusing him of being lazy and not giving his best in tasks despite his confident claims before entering the show.

However, responding to the backlash, Karan Patel’s team has now issued an official statement clarifying the situation. According to the statement, what appeared to viewers as laziness was, in fact, the result of a medical condition that Karan was silently battling during the course of the show, yet trying his best to do put up a fair show to not let his fans down.

The statement issued by his team read,

“Official Statement Regarding Karan Patel’s Exit from The 50 and his underperformance in the game while in it

This statement is being issued to address misinformation and misleading narratives currently circulating regarding Karan Patel’s participation and subsequent exit from The 50.”

It further read, “From day one, Karan entered the show with complete commitment and professionalism. During the very first major task, co-contestant Sidharth Bhardwaj charged into him with significant force during a competitive round. The impact resulted in what was initially suspected to be a hairline rib fracture.”

It read, “Despite the severe pain and physical trauma, Karan continued performing the task to the best of his ability, refusing to step back midway. However, due to increasing discomfort, he was later taken for medical consultation and X-rays. Medical reports confirmed that the injury was not merely a minor hairline fracture but a proper rib fracture.”

It further read, “Following medical evaluation, he was temporarily advised rest and taken out of the competition for consultation. However, feeling responsible toward his fans and deeply disappointed about missing out on performing for them, Karan chose to re-enter the show—even as a wildcard—despite ongoing pain and medical risk.”

The team further ensured, “The upcoming episodes will clearly show his strong performance and full participation in tasks. It is important to clarify that the circulating images and clips of Karan resting or lying down are being taken completely out of context. Those moments were not indicative of laziness or avoidance of tasks. They were moments of recovery.”

The team revealed, “Karan was on prescribed oral painkillers and had to undergo intramuscular injections to manage the pain caused by a fractured rib. After completing physically demanding and high-intensity tasks, he would rest as medically advised to prepare himself for the next challenge.”

The statement added, “Choosing dignity over drama, Karan did not indulge in shouting matches, unnecessary aggression, or name-calling to seek screen time. His focus remained on performance and professionalism, not theatrics. Unfortunately, continuous physical strain from the intense tasks aggravated the injury further. Upon strict medical advice, he was left with no choice but to take a voluntary exit from the show. This was not a strategic decision—it was a health necessity.”

Karan's team requested the media to not spread any misleading narratives about the actor.

“We request media houses and digital platforms to refrain from spreading misleading narratives suggesting that he was “sleeping through tasks” or “underperforming.” The truth is that he pushed through a serious rib fracture to honour his commitment to the show and his audience. Karan Patel’s journey in The 50 ended not due to lack of effort, but due to medical compulsion.”

We appreciate the continued love and support from fans and urge everyone to allow facts—not speculation—to shape the narrative,” it concluded.

–IANS

rd/