Karan Patel: There’s a constant fear of being replaced

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) Popular television actor Karan Patel has opened up about the pressures of staying relevant in the fast-paced world of Indian television.

Asked if, in hindsight, he feels the industry allows actors enough space to pause without being forgotten, Karan told IANS: “Honestly, not always.”

The 42-year-old actor said that the small screen medium moves fast.

“Television moves very fast, and there’s a constant fear of being replaced,” said the actor, whose first appearance was in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii where he played Vigyat.

However, Karan, who starred in the series Kasturi, where he played Robbie Sabarwal, his first lead role, stated that memorable performances help in staying relevant.

“But I’ve learned that if your work has left an impact, a pause doesn’t erase you. Sometimes stepping back is necessary to grow. The industry may not always understand it immediately, but longevity comes from knowing when to stop as much as when to work.”

Karan, who has also worked in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kasamh Se, made his debut as a host by anchoring a new show Kaho Na Yaar Hai in 2008. In 2013, he participated in the dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. He quit Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in 2019. But re-entered in November 2019.

His role as Raman Kumar Omprakash Bhalla with his co-star Divyanka T Dahiya. In 2020, he participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The same year, he played Rishabh Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, replacing Karan Singh Grover.

He will now be seen in The 50.

Produced by Banijay Asia, The 50 is India’s upcoming large-scale reality show. Streaming soon on JioHotstar and Colors, The 50 promises a bold new format set to disrupt the Indian reality TV playbook.

The upcoming JioHotstar show, adapted from the popular French series Les Cinquante, features 50 contestants in a lavish palace setting with no fixed rules for unpredictable drama, strategy, and politics.

