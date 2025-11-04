Karan Kundrra to co-host ‘MTV Splitsvilla X6’: Loved how it captures unpredictable journey of modern love

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Actor Karan Kundrra is all set to co-host ‘MTV Splitsvilla X6’ with actress Sunny Leone. The popular television actor says that he has always loved how the youth-based reality show captures the unpredictable journey of modern love

Excited to embark on this new journey, Karan shared his thoughts on becoming the new co-host, saying in a statement: “Coming back to MTV after six years feels like homecoming and Splitsvilla has such an iconic place in the channel’s legacy.”

“I’ve always loved how the show captures the thrilling and unpredictable journey of modern love.”

This season, Karan is really looking forward to experiencing the MTV Splitsvilla energy and really excited to host alongside Sunny.

He added: “I am super excited to see what the contestants have in store, how far they’ll go and what risks they’ll take when it comes to love. I truly believe this season is going to be bolder, more dynamic and full of surprises.”

The show, which was earlier co-hosted by Tanuj Virwani in the 15th edition, will have the Queen of Hearts and the King of Hearts, Sunny and Karan guiding contestants through love’s ultimate playground.

The show, which first launched in 2008, revolves around young men and women trying to secure a place in Splitsvilla, a villa where they are detached from the real world.

Participants compete in tasks to remain in the competition and mingle with their fellow contestants to find love. In the end, a pair are crowned the winners of Splitsvilla. The show has seen several hosts including names such as Rannvijay Singha, Nikhil Chinnapa, Arjun Bijlani alongside Sunny Leone.

Talking about Karan, he is one of the highest-paid television actors in India. The actor made his acting debut with Kitani Mohabbat Hai in 2009. He then went on to star in several TV shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Dil Hi Toh Hai, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

He has also hosted reality shows like MTV Roadies, MTV Love School, Dance Deewane Juniors and Temptation Island India, and featured in the Hindi films Mubarakan, 1921 and Tera Kya Hoga Lovely. In 2021, he participated in Bigg Boss 15.

