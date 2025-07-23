Karan Johar shares the key takeaways from his audible podcast, ‘Live Your Best Life’

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar has opened up about the core message of his Audible podcast, ‘Live Your Best Life,’ highlighting themes of self-acceptance, emotional well-being, and personal growth.

Speaking to IANS, he shared how embracing imperfections, nurturing relationships, and finding joy in everyday moments are essential to living meaningfully. When asked what he hopes listeners take away from Live Your Best Life, Karan spoke about the value of self-acceptance, emotional well-being, and letting go of what holds us back.

“For me, leading life in the best possible way is about self-acceptance, self-care, and letting go of what's holding you back. Embracing imperfection, nurturing meaningful relationships, and finding purpose through passion are key principles that I aim to follow.”

The ace filmmaker added, “Focus on what brings you joy, take care of your mental and physical well-being, and don't be too hard on yourself. Life is a journey, not a destination – it's the little moments, laughter, and connections that truly matter. And stop taking yourself & everything else too seriously!.”

Karan Johar recently made his debut in the audio space with his Audible podcast “Live Your Best Life with Karan Johar.” Released just ahead of his birthday, the 10-episode series explore different facets of navigating modern life in today’s fast-paced world.

Over the course of ten episodes, the director has engaged in conversations with guests, including Konkona Sen Sharma, Dhruv Sehgal, Mithila Palkar, Preeti Shenoy, Masaba Gupta, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Ira Khan, Neha Dhupia, Durjoy Datta, Avantika Dutta, Gary Vaynerchuk, Raj Shamani, Kunal Shah, Peyush Bansal, Monika Halan, Sharan Hegde, Luke Coutinho, Kubbra Sait, Bhuvan Bam, Divija Bhasin, Sushant Divgikr, and Zakir Khan.

Speaking about his podcast, the director had said in a statement, “As a storyteller, it's important to keep evolving, explore new ways of connecting, of reaching people where they are, and podcasts have emerged as such a powerful space for real, unfiltered conversations. ‘Live Your Best Life with Karan Johar' allowed me to have truly meaningful conversations with some incredible people and ask the questions that truly matter. It's raw, real, and it's as intimate as it gets.”

