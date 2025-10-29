October 29, 2025 9:49 PM हिंदी

Karan Johar says 'So so proud' after witnessing the trailer of Agastya Nanda's 'Ikkis'

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar is in love with the trailer of Agastya Nanda's upcoming war drama "Ikkis".

After witnessing the initial glimpse of the drama, a proud KJo shared on his Instagram Stories, "LOVED!!! This one is going to be a solid film !!!! Sriram in his A game !!! Loved you AGGY!!!! So so proud !!!! Props and big love to @maddockfilms (sic)."

Made under the direction of the National Award-winning filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, "Ikkis" is the cinematic adaptation of the real-life story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal - India’s youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra.

Set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak conflict, Agastya Nanda brings to life the brave soldier on screen whose heroic deeds and sacrifice have forever been inked in India’s military history.

The film chronicals his journey as a cadet at the National Defence Academy, followed by him being a part of the 1971 India-Pakistan war as a tank commander.

During the Battle of Basantar, his regiment provided crucial armour support to another unit. Displaying remarkable bravery, Khetarpal took on the enemy head-on, destroying 10 Pakistani tanks before losing his life.

Dropping the trailer on social media, makers Maddock Films wrote, " Woh Ikkis Ka Tha, Ikkis Ka Hi Rahega! Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films present #Ikkis, an untold true story of India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee - Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal directed by Sriram Raghavan. Share your #QissaAtIkkis because every legendary story starts young. In cinemas December 2025! (sic)."

With Agastya Nanda as the lead, the core cast of the drama further includes Simar Bhatia, Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher, and Deepak Dobriyal in key roles, along with others.

Jointly produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, "Ikkis" was initially slated to release this October; however, now the drama will be reaching the cinema halls in December.

