May 22, 2025 3:21 PM हिंदी

Karan Johar says ‘alvida’ to Cannes with a truckload of memories

Karan Johar says ‘alvida’ to Cannes with a truckload of memories

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar took to social media to bid ‘alvida’ to Cannes 2025, wrapping up his visit with a heartfelt message and a collection of cherished memories.

Sharing glimpses from his time at the prestigious film festival, the filmmaker expressed gratitude and nostalgia, calling it an unforgettable experience packed with style, stories, and special moments. Taking to Instagram, Karan Johar shared a series of his stylish photos from his appearance at the star-studded festival and expressed that he is leaving Cannes with a treasure trove of memories, filled with love and gratitude.

The ace filmmaker and producer wrote, “Alvida Cannes… a truckload of memories … love in my heart and gratitude to the universe …. Am Homebound from #homebound and will post my sentiments on the movie and my long and lovely list of thank yous! Styled by @ekalakhani @sheldon.santos.” In the images, Karan is seen wearing a maroon-colored coat and pants paired with stylish sunglasses and shoes. He could be seen striking different poses for the camera.

At Cannes 2025, Karan Johar turned heads with his impeccable style and standout fashion choices. One of his most memorable appearances was a showstopping look by renowned designer Rohit Bal. For the screening of his production ‘Homebound,’ directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Karan donned a meticulously handcrafted three-piece ensemble.

The highlight of the outfit was a luxurious silk velvet jacket that exuded elegance and grandeur, perfectly showcasing Bal’s signature craftsmanship. This velvet jacket, adorned with intricate rose embroidery, was a masterpiece that reportedly took 410 hours to complete.

Karan attended the 2025 Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of his production, ‘Homebound.’ Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the film was the only Indian feature showcased at this year’s festival and had its world debut in the Un Certain Regard section. According to the latest update from Dharma Productions’ official X account, ‘Homebound’ received a 9-minute standing ovation in a packed screening hall at Cannes.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Real estate firm Emami Realty’s Q4 loss widens over 4-fold; revenue plunges 76 pc

Emami Realty’s Q4 loss widens over 4-fold, revenue plunges 76 pc

Mani Ratnam calls Oscar winner A. R. Rahman, an ‘enigma’

Mani Ratnam calls Oscar winner A. R. Rahman, an ‘enigma’

Work on Jailer 2 likely to go on until December, says Rajinikanth

Work on Jailer 2 likely to go on until December, says Rajinikanth

Ralph Macchio talks about the legacy of ‘Karate Kid’ franchise

Ralph Macchio talks about the legacy of ‘Karate Kid’ franchise

Nia Sharma praises Ravi Dubey’s confession about their relationship

Nia Sharma praises Ravi Dubey’s confession about their relationship

Neil Nitin Mukesh reveals how OTT propelled Pankaj Tripathi and Jaideep Ahlawat to global fame

Neil Nitin Mukesh reveals how OTT propelled Pankaj Tripathi and Jaideep Ahlawat to global fame

Director Ajay Gnanamuthu pens note of gratitude as superhit film 'Demonte Colony' completes 10 years

Director Ajay Gnanamuthu pens note of gratitude as superhit film 'Demonte Colony' completes 10 years

Op Sindoor is new form of justice: PM Modi unveils 3-pronged formula for combating terror

Op Sindoor is new form of justice: PM Modi unveils 3-pronged formula for combating terror

NSE IPO issues will be resolved soon: SEBI Chief

NSE IPO issues to be resolved soon and we will move forward: SEBI Chief

Josh Brar talks about blending two very different genres in his latest track, ‘Heart & Pain’

Josh Brar talks about blending two very different genres in his latest track, ‘Heart & Pain’