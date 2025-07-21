Karan Johar reveals if audio medium is easier or more challenging compared to the visual medium

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Bollywood mogul Karan Johar recently ventured into the audio medium with his Audible podcast, "Live Your Best Life with Karan Johar," where he held some meaningful interactions about various aspects of life.

During an exclusive interview with IANS, the filmmaker was asked, "As a storyteller, did you find the audio medium easier or more challenging compared to working in a visual medium?"

Reacting to this, KJo asserted that he is a storyteller at his core and is always excited to experiment with new mediums and formats.

The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' maker said, "Whether it’s with my production house, Dharma Productions or just me individually as well. Venturing into the world of audio has been a unique experience - it's like discovering a new canvas to paint on."

He added that there is a different freedom that comes with audio storytelling. KJo revealed that without the presence of the visual element, he was forced to rely on the power of words to weave a narrative that captivates the listener's imagination.

"It's been a refreshing challenge and as you know – I love those," Karan added.

Karan revealed that what struck him the most about the audio medium was the intimacy it allowed.

"When people listen to podcasts or audio content, they're often doing so in a very personal space – their cars, their homes, their headphones. It's a one-on-one connection, you know? And that intimacy has allowed me to connect with my audience in a way that feels almost therapeutic. It's been an incredible learning curve, and I feel like I've grown as a storyteller because of it," he explained.

During the ten episodes of "Live Your Best Life with Karan Johar," the director has hosted Konkona Sen Sharma, Dhruv Sehgal, Mithila Palkar, Preeti Shenoy, Masaba Gupta, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Ira Khan, Neha Dhupia, Durjoy, Avantika Dutta, Gary Vaynerchuk, Raj Shamani, Kunal Shah, Peyush Bansal, Monika Halan, Sharan Hegde, Luke Continho, Khubbra Sait, Bhuvan Bam, Divija Bhasin, Sushant Divgikr and Zakir Khan.

--IANS

pm/