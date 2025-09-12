Karan Johar backs ‘Team Rohan or Team Abhimanyu’ using ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ reference

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Taking a trip down memory lane, filmmaker Karan Johar stirred up nostalgia by using ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ reference for his 2012 blockbuster “Student Of The Year” starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

Hilariously taking on the playful rivalry on Instagram, Karan took a leaf out of the fan debate about key characters Conrad and Jeremiah from the popular teen drama “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” Lola Tung, Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno.

Adding a spin of laughter, instead of choosing between Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah, Karan shared his love for his Team Rohan or Team Abhimanyu, essayed by Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Karan shared a picture from “Student of the Year”, featuring Varun and Sidharth, who essayed the roles of Rohan Nanda and Abhimanyu Singh respectively.

For the caption, Karan wrote: Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah!!!! ??? It’s Team Rohan or Team Abhimanyu!!! #weweretherefirst #summershanayaturnedpretty.”

The hashtag “#summershanayaturnedpretty” was a hint at Alia Bhatt’s character Shanaya from the film.

The Summer I Turned Pretty is a coming-of-age romantic drama television series created by author Jenny Han for Amazon Prime Video, and it is based on her novel trilogy of the same name. Tung stars as Belly Conklin, a teenager involved in a love triangle with brothers Conrad and Jeremiah, played by Briney and Casalegno, respectively.

Meanwhile, Student of the Year directed by Karan Johar is set in the fictional St. Teresa’s High School, the narrative follows three students navigating love, friendship, and rivalry as they compete for the prestigious titular trophy.

The film also stars late actor Rishi Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Sahil Anand, Manjot Singh, Ram Kapoor, Farida Jalal, Manasi Rachh, Sana Saeed, and Kayoze Irani.

The film, which emerged as a commercial success and became one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of the year, follows the story of two friends Abhimanyu and Rohan.

However, their friendship is affected after they compete to win a title and Abhimanyu falls in love with Shanaya, Rohan's girlfriend.

