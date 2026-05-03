Karan Johar asks, 'What can replace this joy?' as he cuddles up with kids Roohi & Yash

Mumbai, May 03 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar posted a heartfelt candid picture with his children Roohi and Yash on social media.

The photo showed Roohi in KJo's arms, while Yash lovingly hung on his shoulders.

Counting his blessings in the text, Karan penned, "What can replace this joy? This feeling? Nothing (sic)."

For those who do not know, the Dharma head is a single father to twins, Yash and Roohi. He welcomed his children through surrogacy back in 2017. The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' maker co-parents his children with his mother, Hiroo Johar.

When one goes through Karan's feed, we come across many fun moments of the filmmaker with her little munchkins.

Recently, KJo received a lucrative business proposal from his son Yash.

Yash proposed that when he and Roohi grow up, they will pay their father 200 Rs each every 3 months as rent.

Yash was heard saying in the clip shared on social media, "So, when we grow up, we want to know how to do house rent. Okay. So, every three months, you come to our room, knock on the door. Then, you say monthly payment, can you please give us 200."

Ensuring he understands the proposal, Karan asked his son, "So, you will give me 200 rupees as rent for staying in my house, in your bedroom. You will pay me 200, and Ruhi will also pay me 200. So, you will give me 400 rupees every month as rent."

After some discussion, the duo came to an agreement of 200 rupees each from Yash and Ruhi every month, instead of every 3 months.

However, later, Yash asked Karan what they would be getting in return?

"No, but what's the thing you gave us in payback?," he asked.

To this, KJo replied, "Payback? I'm giving you the room to stay. What more?"

Then, Yash suggested that as they are paying him 400 Rs as rent, he should give them back 100 Rs.

"One minute, what kind of a business deal is this?, Karan is left confused.

--IANS

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