Kapp ruled out of SA vs Pakistan ODIs series, Cowling named replacement

Bloemfontein, Feb 19 (IANS) Veteran South Africa all-rounder Marizanne Kapp has been ruled out of the upcoming women’s ODI series against Pakistan due to illness, said Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday.

Marizanne, 36, experienced discomfort shortly after completing her spell during the first innings of the third T20I against Pakistan at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Monday. “Following further medical assessments, the Proteas Women's medical team has opted to rest her as a precaution,” added the CSA.

In her place, DP World Lions bowling all-rounder Fay Cowling has received her first national call-up. Fay, a former South Africa under-19 player, impressed selectors during last month’s national training camp in Tshwane. She was a part of the side that became runners-up in the 2025 Women’s U19 T20 World Cup in Malaysia.

Marizanne, who has 162 ODI caps to her name since debuting in the format in 2009, had played two T20Is against Pakistan and returned with figures of 1-25 and 0-11 respectively. The seam-bowling all-rounder was instrumental in the Proteas’ recent successes at the international level, including being runners-up in the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

The ODI series against Pakistan is a part of the ICC Women’s Championship cycle, which determines qualification for the 2029 Women’s World Cup. The ODI series opener will be played on February 22 at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein and is followed by the second game to be played at SuperSport Park in Centurion on February 25. The series concludes on March 1 at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban.

South Africa women’s ODI squad: Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Tazmin Brits, Fay Cowling, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Lara Goodall, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Suné Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Chloé Tryon, and Faye Tunnicliffe

--IANS

