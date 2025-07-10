July 10, 2025 11:15 PM हिंदी

Kapil Sharma's newly opened cafe attacked by Khalistani terrorist

Kapil Sharma's newly opened cafe attacked by Khalistani terrorist

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Comedian turned actor Kapil Sharma’s newly launched Kap's Cafe in Surrey, British Columbia was targeted in a shooting incident on Thursday.

At least nine shots are believed to have been fired at the premises, however no injuries were reported in the incident.

Khalistani terrorist Harjit Singh Laddi has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Marking Kapil's entry into the hospitality industry, the cafe had its soft launch just days before the attack.

Co-managed by Kapil's wife Ginni Chatrath, the cafe received a positive response from people. Kapil has been treating the netizens with glimpses from inside the cafe on social media. The videos feature an aesthetically pleasing outlet with a pink-and-white theme. Moreover, the cafe has been decorated with crystal chandeliers, artificial flowers, and baby pink sofas.

Coming to the menu, along with their special coffee, Kap’s Cafe also serves an array of desserts, such as lemon pistachio cake, fudgy brownies, and croissants, to name just a few.

Recently, the cafe's management thanked the customers for an overwhelming response. They wrote, “We’re so grateful for the amazing turnout! Thank you for your patience as we do our best to seat everyone. Our cafe is currently experiencing a high volume with a big line-up. We appreciate your support during our soft launch.”

On the professional front, Kapil is busy hosting the third season of his popular chat show "The Great Indian Kapil Show" streaming on Netflix.

Along with Kapil, the show enjoys the presence of some popular faces such as Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, and Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Over and above this, Kapil is also waiting for the release of the sequel to his hit drama, "Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon".

Produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and Abbas-Mustan under the banner of Venus Worldwide Entertainment in association with Abbas Mustan Film Production, the project will also see Manjot Singh in an important role.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Iga Swiatek of Poland stormed past Belinda Bencic, sets up summit clash with Amanda Anisimova in the Ladies singles category in Wimbledon 2025 in London on Thursday. Photo credit: Wimbledon/X

Wimbledon 2025: Swiatek storms past Bencic, sets up summit clash with Anisimova

India rallies global forces to combat digital piracy at Hyderabad conference

India rallies global forces to combat digital piracy at Hyderabad conference

Over 2,000 players to compete in Esports World Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which started on Thursday.

Over 2,000 players to compete in Esports World Cup in Riyadh

Kanye West faces new set of allegations pertaining to assault, trafficking from former assistant

Kanye West faces new set of allegations pertaining to assault, trafficking from former assistant

The Beatles legend Paul McCartney sets return to North America with upcoming tour

The Beatles legend Paul McCartney sets return to North America with upcoming tour

Sports Minister Dr. Mandaviya seeks full power to Fit India Sundays on Cycle across more than 6,000 locations pan-India on July 13.

Sports Minister Dr. Mandaviya seeks full power to Fit India Sundays on Cycle

Rice, millets, and dreams: Tamil Nadu’s food entrepreneurs thrive under PMKSY

Rice, millets, and dreams: Tamil Nadu’s food entrepreneurs thrive under PMKSY

Kailash Kher celebrates Guru Purnima & his birthday by hosting the 9th edition of 'Nayii Udaan'

Kailash Kher celebrates Guru Purnima & his birthday by hosting the 9th edition of 'Nayii Udaan'

Mizoram, Bihar win in Division A ahead of the quarterfinal round of the15th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2025 at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on Thursday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Sub-jr women's hockey nationals: Mizoram, Bihar win in Div A ahead of QF round

From farms to factories: How Tamil Nadu’s incubation hubs are boosting rural livelihoods

From farms to factories: How Tamil Nadu’s incubation hubs are boosting rural livelihoods