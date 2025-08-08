August 08, 2025 1:41 PM हिंदी

Kapil Sharma may get Mumbai police protection after firing outside his Canada cafe

Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma may soon get protection from the Mumbai police following the shooting incident outside his cafe in Canada. This is the 2nd such incident outside his cafe in Surrey, British Columbia. Given the second shooting incident comes within a span of 30 days, the Mumbai police is on alert, and is assessing the threat to the actor’s life.

A police official said that after the firing incident, a post went viral on social media, claiming that the Canadian firing was done by Goldie Dhillon and Lawrence Bishnoi gang, adding that the Mumbai police had called him but he did not hear the ring, so it had to be done. If the ring is still not heard, then the next action by the police will be done in Mumbai soon.

After the first incident of firing, the Crime Branch had questioned Kapil Sharma and tried to find out if he ever received any threat or any extortion call from this gang, to which Kapil Sharma had replied that nothing like this had happened. After this incident, the Crime Branch will now question Kapil Sharma again and will also ask questions related to the claim of social media posts. The Crime Branch has also started an investigation to find out if people associated with this gang have ever conducted a recce around Kapil Sharma's house or the shooting set.

Earlier, Kapil’s cafe in Surrey, British Columbia was under attack as the Babbar Khalsa operative rained bullets. Harjit Singh of the banned terror group Babbar Khalsa claimed responsibility for the attack as he fired 9 bullets at the cafe which was recently inaugurated. As per reports, Harjit said that shooting was in retaliation for comments made about the Nihang Sikhs’ attire during a television show hosted by Kapil Sharma.

Fortunately, there were no injuries to anyone at the business during the attack, which happened in the wee hours of Thursday, around 2:00 am local time at Kap’s Cafe, which is located at the 8400-block of 120th Street in Surrey.

--IANS

aa/

