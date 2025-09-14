September 14, 2025 11:23 PM हिंदी

Kapil Sharma challenges Jagapathi Babu to name all his films

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Actor and comedian Kapil Sharma challenged Jagapathi Babu to a unique game during his appearance at the "The Great Indian Kapil Show" with the "Mirai" co-stars Shriya Saran, Teja Sajja, and Ritika Nayak.

Jagapathi, who has been a part of more than 170 movies, was asked to name all his releases in a single go with the condition that if he takes a pause of more than 3 seconds between two films, he will lose the game.

Jagapathi ended up naming his following movies, "Manchi Manushulu, Simha Swapnam, Adavilo Abhimanyudu, Peddarikam, Jagannathakam, Shubhalangam."

Then he suddenly stopped and added hilariously, "I could say nonsense also no one would know.", leaving everyone laughing.

Not just that, Jagapathi left everyone in splits as he said his political one-liner: “South superstars usually go into politics. I’ve always played a villain till now, but if I join politics, I’ll be the hero because wahaan toh aur bhi zyada villains hai (there are more villains there).”

Kapil started the episode by revealing that the only Telugu word he knows is ‘Telugu’. He further joked that since his guests are not too familiar with Hindi, they would talk in English, further taking a dig at his own poor command of English.

The fun episode also saw a couple of unexpected confessions, such as Teja Sajja calling Jagapathi a romantic at heart, along with Kapil and Teja’s rib-tickling banter.

Furthermore, Shriya also talked about how she first met her Russian husband, Andrei Koscheev. The 'Drishyam' actress revealed: “I had booked the wrong flight in the wrong month and ended up alone on a cruise to the south of Maldives, and that's where I met Andrei."

"We knew nothing about each other, but somehow we started going on dives together, and that’s how it all began,” she added.

Shriya further disclosed that the first film of hers that Andrei ever watched was "Drishyam", and he ended up getting scared after watching the movie.

