Kapil Mishra inaugurates Kanwar camp in Delhi, says pilgrims to receive grand welcome this year

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) Delhi Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra on Thursday inaugurated a Kanwar camp near Kondli Pul, marking the beginning of the city’s preparations for the annual Kanwar Yatra.

The event was also attended by Patparganj MLA Ravi Negi, local municipal councillors, and other community leaders.

Speaking to IANS, Mishra said that the number of Kanwar camps in Delhi has seen a dramatic rise this year. "Last year, 170 Kanwar camps were set up in the capital. This year, we have more than doubled that number, with a total of 374 camps being established across the city to ensure all necessary facilities for the devotees," he said.

Highlighting the government’s support, Mishra added, “An additional fund of Rs 1 lakh per camp will be provided by the Delhi government to strengthen infrastructure and improve services for the Kanwariyas.”

Patparganj MLA Ravi Negi expressed immense joy and happiness over the annual Kanwar Yatra and told IANS, said, “After 27 years, a government of Sanatan Dharma has come into power. The camps are bathed in saffron, reflecting the spirit of the faith.” He added, “These Kanwariyas are the torchbearers of Sanatan Dharma. We welcome them wholeheartedly at these saffron-themed camps.”

The Kanwar Yatra, a major annual pilgrimage for devotees of Lord Shiva, sees lakhs of Kanwariyas from Delhi and neighbouring states walking barefoot to fetch holy water from the Ganges, which they offer to Shiva temples.

The Delhi government’s extensive preparations indicate a focus on both religious sentiment and public safety as the Yatra gains momentum.

As enthusiasm over the Kanwar Yatra heightens in Delhi this year, it is being assumed that Delhi is all set to welcome the Kanwar Yatra with the magnificence of a Kumbh Mela.

Major routes and entry gates across the city are being specially decorated to honour the pilgrims.

--IANS

sas/dan