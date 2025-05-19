May 19, 2025 5:20 PM हिंदी

Kanika Mann reveals why she made a comeback to Punjabi Cinema with ‘Jombieland’

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Kanika Mann is all set to make a striking comeback to Punjabi cinema with her latest film, 'Jombieland.'

She recently opened up about what attracted her to this unique project set against the backdrop of a zombie apocalypse. Speaking about the project, Kanika told IANS, “The film is a delightful blend of comedy, horror, action, and romance set in a zombie apocalypse. With its quirky characters and thrilling survival story, it promises to be an entertaining experience for a wide audience. Whether someone loves horror, enjoys comedy, or is drawn to a heartfelt love story, there is something for everyone. The film’s unique mix of genres ensures that it appeals to various tastes, making it a fun watch for all.”

The 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' actress added, “Being a part of this film was an incredible experience. Although I didn’t have to prepare for the zombie aspect, as my character is a regular girl, I focused on bringing Koko to life as envisioned by the director. The film’s script and the team’s dedication were what drew me to this project. It is my first Punjabi film as a lead, and I am thrilled to return to the Punjabi industry with such a strong script and talented team. I genuinely hope audiences enjoy watching the film as much as we enjoyed making it.”

Kanika Mann will play the role of Koko in Punjabi cinema’s first ever zombie comedy, 'Jombieland.’ The film also stars Binnu Dhillon, Angira Dhar, debutant actor-singer G Khan Guri, Dhanveer Singh, and Jassa Dhillon. 'Jombieland' is being celebrated as India’s first dedicated Punjabi zombie comedy, or zom-com, crafted by writer-director Thaparr.

The film takes viewers to a lively village that is suddenly plunged into chaos when a dangerous virus sparks a zombie outbreak. At the heart of the story are Jeeti and Koko, a couple whose love faces opposition from their families. But as the undead threat grows, their battle shifts from winning approval to simply staying alive.

The film will be released in Punjabi on 13th June.

--IANS

ps/

