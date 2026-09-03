Kangana Ranaut weighs in on Gen Z vs Millennials, calls the latter the ‘most intelligent generation ever’

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut has shared a video featuring a discussion on social media, technology and the generational impact of political and digital experiences.

Reacting to the conversation, she highlighted a remark about millennials and their intelligence while adding her own take on the comparison with Gen Z. The video features social psychologist Jonathan Haidt and Oli Dugmore discussing the social media ban on the latest episode of “The Exchange.”

Sharing the video on her Instagram stories, Kangana added her own humorous take on the discussion. She wrote, “Even though Gen Z is the flavour of the season, but according to surveys, millennials remain the most intelligent generation ever. Ahem ahem, the host was like ‘keep going’.”

Through her post, the ‘Queen’ actress appeared to agree with the observation about millennials while playfully drawing attention to the comparison between the two generations.

During the conversation, Haidt spoke about how political experiences during a person’s formative years can influence their outlook for life.

Haidt said, “However the political world looked to you between the age of about 16 to 24, that stays with you for life.” He then discussed millennials, describing them as a fascinating generation and referring to them as the last generation before the widespread influence of the internet and social media transformed young people’s experiences.

He also claimed that millennials were part of a period when intelligence levels were gradually increasing. “Your generation is the most intelligent in history,” he said, adding that intelligence had been rising until the millennial generation.

Last month, actress and politician Kangana Ranaut had issued a clarification regarding her earlier remark on Gen Z during the student protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital. Sharing a video featuring a Congress leader, she said that her statement was misconstrued.

She said, “A Congress leader said that I have called the youth of the whole country as gutter cchaaps. The youth of the whole country, if you only talk about Gen Z then their population is going to be around 30-35 crores, and the Jantar Mantar, there were only about 10,000 people gathered there, out of which more than half were people like Shabana Azmi, you saw all types of age groups were roaming.”

“If we talk about the youth, we specifically talk about Gen Z. There were about 2,000 Gen Z there, so how are these people calling this a Gen Z protest? Like the Gen Z of the whole country are calling this a protest. I specifically talked about the generation that was gathered here. I am giving you an open challenge, tell me a specific quote of mine, in which I have included the whole generation. Don't run this useless agenda against me. I cannot be a youth opponent, because I am a youth myself, and not a 55-60 year old youth like Rahul Gandhi," added Kangana.

For the unversed, Kangana had recently found herself in the spotlight following her remarks about Gen Z and the student protests held at Jantar Mantar. During her comments, she referred to some of the young protesters and women as “Generation Gutter” and accused them of being influenced by Western ideas.

--IANS

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