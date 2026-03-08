Kangana Ranaut calls being a woman a 'superpower' in her Women's Day wish: Every day is your day

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Actress and politician Kangana Ranaut called being a woman a 'superpower' in her powerful Women's Day wish on social media.

The 'Queen' actress, who is known to never mince her words, advised all women to be aware of their powers and also learn how to use them to their advantage.

However, Kangana also said that having an understanding of your power does not mean using it against anyone else.

The Women's Day wish shared on her official X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle read, "Every day is your day. Being woman is a superpower. Know your powers and understand how to use them to your advantage and never against your own self. Never regret being generous, what you give is what you get but it might not come from where you expect, so keep going, never mind being a fool, always hope that you never fool anyone or take advantage of people or situations. (sic)"

The 'Emergency' actress pointed out that one's happiness lies in knowing that while it is okay to give your all to your work, family, and friends, one should not depend on anyone for their needs.

She further shared her mantra, "choose those who chose you".

"Key to happiness is that you give all of you to your work, your family, your friends but remember what you want no one has, you only want gratitude and only you can fill yourself up with that, Most importantly choose those who chose you. Rise and shine, love and take care of your health Happy women’s day #InternationalWomensDay," added Kangana.

On the professional front, Kangana last graced the screen with "Emergency," which reached the cinema lovers on January 17, 2025.

Recently, Kangana seems to have made a career shift towards politics. As a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, she presently serves as a Member of Parliament from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

--IANS

pm/