TN: Kanda Shashti festival begins at Tiruchendur Murugan temple

Chennai, Nov 10 (IANS) The annual Kandha Sashti festival commenced at the famous Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Tiruchendur, Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday with elaborate religious rituals and Yagasalai Puja, marking the beginning of seven days of celebrations dedicated to Lord Murugan.

The temple, revered as the second among the six sacred abodes of Lord Murugan, witnessed the arrival of thousands of devotees who gathered to observe fasting and participate in the festivities.

The celebrations began at 1.30 a.m. with Viswaroopa Deepa Aradhana, followed by Udaya Marthanda Abhishekam at 2 a.m.

At 5 a.m., the processional deity, Lord Jayanthinathar, was taken to the Yagasalai, where special prayers commenced at 7 a.m. The day’s rituals include special abhishekams, Deepa Aradhana and ceremonial processions featuring Lord Jayanthinathar accompanied by Valli and Deivanai.

The deity will be taken to the Shanmugavilasa Mandapam and subsequently to the Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam Sashti Mandapam for special worship before being carried in a golden chariot along the temple’s circumambulatory route.

The festival’s principal attraction, Soorasamharam, will take place on November 15, when Lord Murugan’s symbolic destruction of the demon Soorapadman will be enacted on the seashore at 4 p.m.

The celebrations will conclude on November 16 with the celestial wedding of Lord Kumaravidanga Peruman and Goddess Deivanai at 6 p.m.

Temple authorities anticipate around one lakh devotees during the initial five days and nearly six lakh visitors on Soorasamharam day.

Extensive arrangements have been made to accommodate the crowds, including free meals for approximately 15,000 devotees daily and drinking water facilities at 10 locations. Authorities have also arranged six lakh drinking water bottles for devotees waiting in queues and 300 temporary toilets across the temple premises.

Security arrangements include CCTV surveillance at 493 locations, a watchtower overlooking the beach and approximately 5,000 security personnel deployed in shifts.

To facilitate transportation, 12 temporary bus stops have been established in Tiruchendur, with additional bus services planned to manage the expected influx.

Twenty-six LED screens have also been installed to enable devotees to watch the festival rituals and processions. Temple authorities said the arrangements were aimed at ensuring safe and orderly celebrations during one of Tamil Nadu’s most important Murugan festivals.

--IANS

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