Kriti Sanon does her mother’s makeup for Diwali party, poses with rumoured beau Kabir Bahia

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Actress Kriti Sanon celebrated Diwali with her family and close friends.

The actress shared a series of pictures from her festive gathering on social media, including glimpses with her rumoured beau Kabir Bahia.

Kriti shared a candid moment from the Diwali preparations in which she was seen doing her mother’s makeup. Dressed in an elegant traditional outfit, the actress is seen leaning towards her mother as she carefully applied makeup.

In another picture, Kriti was seen enjoying some Pani Puri as she posed with a bowl in one hand. She also shared many pictures of herself dressed in a cream-and-gold traditional ensemble, with her hair tied in a neat bun adorned with white flowers.

Sharing the Diwali pictures, Kriti wrote, “My favvvv time of the year with some of my fav ppl. Happy Diwali everyone!!” The actor also posed for a group picture with many of her close friends from the industry.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Sonakshi Sinha and her husband Zaheer Iqbal were among those seen in the frame. Kriti’s sister Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben, who tied the knot earlier this year, were also part of the celebrations.

Kriti was also seen posing with Kabir Bahia, who has been rumoured to be dating the actress. The two were pictured together with a friend, dressed in coordinated festive outfits.

Kriti and Kabir have been linked for some time, although neither has publicly confirmed their relationship. Kabir, a UK-based businessman, was also present at Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding in January 2026.

Kriti has previously maintained that she prefers to keep her personal life private. In an earlier interaction, when asked about her relationship, she said she would talk about it when she gets married.

–IANS

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