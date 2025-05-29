Kamal Haasan's Kannada remark row: KFCC demands an apology from the 'Thug Life’ actor

May 29, 2025 10:30 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Seems like the release of Kamal Haasan's next, "Thug Life" is in limbo as the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) has announced that the film will not be allowed to be released unless Haasan makes a public apology by May 30.

Talking to the media, KFCC former president Sa Ra Govindu announced that in case Haasan fails to apologize by Friday, they will not allow the film to be released in their area. "We have no sympathy for Kamal Haasan. There is no sorry term being specified anywhere from him," Govindu said.

He added, "We will surely not release the film. We (KFCC) will stand with Rakshina Vedike and other kannada organizations."

KFCC president M Narasimhalu also revealed that they are trying to get in touch with Haasan.

"Many Kannada groups have demanded a ban on his movie. So, we met and discussed the matter, and we've decided that he should apologise. We agree that what he did was wrong, and we are trying to meet and talk to him," Narasimhalu stated.

These statements came in response to Haasan's controversial remark about the Kannada language. Addressing a promotional event for "Thug Life", Haasan stated that "Kannada was born out of Tamil", which led to a massive outrage amongst the pro-Kannada groups.

The KRV activists even teared up the posters of "Thug Life" in Bengaluru. They further threatened to disrupt the film’s release, unless Haasan apologized for his remark.

KRV president Praveen Shetty has also filed a complaint at Bengaluru’s RM Nagar Police Station, terming Haasan's remark as “unlawful” and disruptive to Kannadiga-Tamil harmony.

Reacting to the outrage, Haasan clarified saying that his remarks on the Kannada language came from a place of love and he would not apologize for something he said in love.

"love will never apologise," Haasan shared.

"Thug Life" is slated for a theatrical release on 5 June.

