May 31, 2025 8:47 PM हिंदी

Kamal Haasan reveals why he likes to be a student of cinema

Kamal Haasan reveals why he likes to be a student of cinema

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Tamil cinema legend Kamal Haasan, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Thug Life’, may have seen it all and done it all but the actor still likes to be a student of cinema.

Kamal belongs to a rare breed of actors, who have the privilege of growing up on celluloid. He made his debut at the age of 6 as a child artist, and has grown up in front of the audience.

Kamal spoke with IANS recently, and shared that given the rapid growth and expansion of cinema, the safest place is to be an actor.

Kamal told IANS, “Cinema is improving so fast and so many tools are coming in, the only safest place is to be a student and not start teaching. What we believe, our ideas might be trampled upon but still we have to believe in those ideas because we are keepers of this time and these ideas. We reflect it”.

He further mentioned, “So, no shame in it. Mr. K. A. Asif is equal to Mr. Satyajit Ray to me. Two different filmmakers”, he added.

Meanwhile, Kamal is reuniting with Mani Ratnam after almost 4 decades with ‘Thug Life’. The two last worked together in ‘Nayakan’ in 1987. A lot has changed in the past 38 years, India opened its economy, witnessed landslide political changes, television peaked, and cinema diversified. Earlier, the veteran actor said that in all of this, cinema has become a language, and a mode of communication for them.

Kamal earlier told IANS, “Cinema has become a language. We don't know how fluent we are in that, but we speak it. And we are improving. Like, we've lost the slur that we had. We lost that baby talk that we had. All that is gone now. But we are still, I think, work in progress (sic)”.

Produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International, Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies, R. Mahendran, and Siva Ananth, ‘Thug Life’ is all set for a worldwide theatrical release on June 5, 2025.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Signature Global’s Q4 revenue tanks 37 pc, total income nosedives

Signature Global’s Q4 revenue tanks 37 pc, total income nosedives YoY

Dhanush and ex-wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth reunite for son Yathra's graduation

Dhanush and ex-wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth reunite for son Yathra's graduation

Women like Mata Ahilyadevi Holkar are role models in governance: Kumar Vishwas

Women like Mata Ahilyadevi Holkar are role models in governance: Kumar Vishwas

Sachin Yadav gets silver with PB in javelin throw, Animesh wins bronze in men's 200m as India end with 24 medals, including eight gold in the 26th Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korean, on Saturday. Photo credit: AFI

Asian Athletics: Sachin gets silver with PB, Animesh wins bronze as India end with 24 medals (ld)

'He’s uplifted us in every way': PM Modi gets thumbs up from women

'He’s uplifted us in every way': PM Modi gets thumbs up from women

Hansal Mehta demands investigation against Homeboud cinematographer, says 'Abuse thrives in silence

Hansal Mehta demands investigation against Homeboud cinematographer, says 'Abuse thrives in silence'

Adhyayan Suman on making headlines for his personal life: 'I’m too invested in improving myself'

Adhyayan Suman on making headlines for his personal life: 'I’m too invested in improving myself'

Ministers laud PM Modi's Bhopal address as 'historic and visionary'

Ministers laud PM Modi's Bhopal address as 'historic and visionary'

West Bengal: Ghola residents access affordable medicines through Jan Aushadhi Kendras

Bengal: Ghola residents access affordable medicines through Jan Aushadhi Kendras

Karun Nair's stellar 204 anchors India A's mammoth 557 against England Lions on the second day of their unofficial test at the St Lawrence Ground Canterbury on Saturday. Photo credit:

Karun Nair's stellar 204 anchors India A's mammoth 557 vs England Lions