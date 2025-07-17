Kabir Khan on 10 years of ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’: It didn’t just entertain, it healed

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) As the blockbuster “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” completed a decade since its release in Hindi cinema, filmmaker Kabir Khan cannot believe its been 10 years and said that the film “didn’t just entertain, it healed.”

Kabir took to his Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures from the shoot featuring him alongside Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Harshaali Malhotra.

The filmmaker first wished everyone a “Happy Bajrangi Day” in the caption section.

He added: “It’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years since Bajrangi Bhaijaan first found its way into people’s hearts. Over the last decade I have been totally overwhelmed by the love this film keeps accumulating all over the world.”

The filmmaker said that he had set out to tell a story about love and hope.

“We set out to tell a story of love and hope in a world that sometimes forgets these emotions. To this day I meet people who tell me how this film makes them laugh and cry every time they see it. And that to me, is the real reward - knowing that Bajrangi didn’t just entertain, it healed. #10yearsofbajrangibhaijaan.”

Bajrangi Bhaijaan is based on an original story by screenwriter V. Vijayendra Prasad. The film stars Salman with debutante Harshaali Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The story told the story of Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi, a devotee of the Hindu deity Hanuman, who embarks on a journey to take a mute six-year-old Pakistani Muslim girl Shahida, separated in India from her mother, back to her hometown.

The film became a huge commercial success, grossing ₹918.18 crores worldwide, and is currently the fifth highest-grossing Hindi film. It was also the highest-grossing Indian film of the year. It was also feted with the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 63rd National Film Awards.

--IANS

dc/