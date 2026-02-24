Kalpana Iyer lauds efforts of today's actressess, appreciates Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt specifically

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Veteran actress-dancer Kalpana Iyer in an exclusive conversation with IANS, has lauded Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt for their powerful dance performances. She particularly went onto praise Deepika’s ‘Ghoomar’ and Alia’s act in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.

Speaking about the new generation of actresses, Kalpana told IANS, “These days, girls in the industry have to work very hard. We used to do it too. I don’t deny it. But these days, I can see the backstorms.”

The actress, however, mentioned that while there are honest and hard efforts, they also have the perks since producers in today's time invest much more and better. She also acknowledged the scale and detailing in today’s productions. Kalpana said, “One thing is for sure. The more the hard work, the more the producer invests. I can see the detailing. I can understand that. I can see how beautiful they look, how gorgeous their clothes are. For me, times have changed.”

Appreciating the finesse of contemporary performers, she said, “Some of them dance so exquisitely. So exquisitely. I miss them all. I don’t feel unhappy when I see them. There are some people who are so effortless and so beautiful.”

Specifically mentioning Bollywood's top stars, Kalpana said, “I thought that Deepika did fantastically the ‘Ghoomar’ dance. I thought that Alia did fantastically in Sanjay Saab’s film. This is not an easy task.” She emphasized that success does not diminish the effort behind it. “It’s very easy for me to sit on the fence and say that they get everything. Getting everything doesn’t mean that they have not done an all-in dance. Those kids danced. I have to learn to respect that.”

Expressing her admiration, concluded, “I have oodles and oodles of love for all these beautiful girls. I wish them well. I want them to do well. I want them to continue dancing. Because dance has brought me joy.”

Talking about Kalpana Iyer, the veteran actress recently was seen dancing on her iconic dance number ‘Ramba Ho Ho Ho’, with incredible energy energy and grace at her recent family wedding.

In no time, the video exploded over the internet and took it by storm, getting the actress back in limelight.

For the uninitiated, Kalpana Iyer, who is in currently in her early 70s, had risen to humongous fame with the song “Ramba Ho Ho Ho” from the 1981 film Armaan, which further became one of the most recognisable dance numbers of its time.

The song recently found renewed attention after being reminded and reintroduced in Ranveer Singh's blockbuster movie Dhurandhar.

Apart from her dance numbers, Kalpana Iyer featured in several films in the 1980s and 1990s. She is popularly remembered for playing Sangeeta in the superhit movie Hum Saath Saath Hain. She essayed one of the three close friends of Reema Lagoo’s character who tries to break their unity in the family.

The actress had apparently quit Bollywood in 1999, and shifted to Dubai. Kalpana is now all set to foray in cinema yet again.

–IANS

rd/