December 24, 2025 6:38 PM हिंदी

Kalinga Lancers begin pre-season camp at Kalinga Stadium ahead of HIL 2026

Kalinga Lancers begin pre-season camp at Kalinga Stadium ahead of HIL 2026

Bhubaneswar, Dec 24 (IANS) With the Hockey India League 2026 just around the corner, Kalinga Lancers have begun their pre-season training camp with Indian players reporting at the Kalinga Stadium here on Tuesday.

The first day of the camp saw the players undergo a strategy meeting under the supervision of the team’s Technical & Strategy Coach, Pascal Kina, as the franchise began laying a foundation for the new season.

The Indian players currently attending the camp include Captain Sanjay, goalkeeper Krishan B Pathak and defenders Partap Lakra, Rohit Kullu, and Sunil P B. Rabichandra Moirangthem, Rosan Kujur, Dilpreet Singh, and Amit Kumar Toppo in midfield and forwards Angab Bir Singh, Deepak Pradhan, Gursahibjit Singh, and Boby Singh Dhami.

Pascal Kina, who joins Vedanta Kalinga Lancers with over 15 years of experience in international hockey, has worked extensively across Europe and with teams in New Zealand, Australia, Canada, China, and Korea however, the Hero HIL will be his first tournament in India.

Reflecting on his arrival and early impressions, Kina said, “This is my first time in India and I am really happy to be here. I’ve been involved in international hockey for many years but India was one place I had never been to until now. I’m proud to represent Vedanta Kalinga Lancers and it has already been an exciting start.”

Speaking about the focus of the early training phase with the Indian players, he added, “This period is important for fitness work, testing, and getting to know the players. I didn’t know these guys before, so making that first connection and building cohesion within the group is very important for me.”

With only a few days available to set up the team, Kina expressed confidence in the squad when he shared, “These are a good set of players and I am confident about this season. On the 28th we already have a practice match scheduled. Most of the overseas players are coming from their national team camps, so they will be match-ready which makes it ideal and I believe we’ll have enough time to prepare well for the league.”

Outlining his approach and ambitions for the season, the Belgian coach stated, “My philosophy has always been to take the tournament game by game and aim to go as high as possible. Every team wants to win the championship and it’s no different for us. Together with the rest of the coaching group, our objective is to push this team to compete at the highest level and go as far as we can.”

The foreign players, along with head coach Jay Stacy, are set to join the squad after Christmas as Vedanta Kalinga Lancers step up preparations for the upcoming Hero HIL 2026 season. They will face Ranchi Royals in their first game on Sunday, January 4, 2026, in Chennai.

--IANS

bc/vi

LATEST NEWS

Fisayo Akinade was shocked to receive a casting call from Kate Winslet

Fisayo Akinade was shocked to receive a casting call from Kate Winslet

Digital push speeds up consumer justice, Rs 42.6 crore refunds facilitated: Pralhad Joshi

Digital push speeds up consumer justice, Rs 42.6 crore refunds facilitated: Pralhad Joshi

Sub-jr Men Academy Hockey: Crucial wins for Punjab Hockey Club, SAG, Sail Academy (Credit: Hockey India)

Sub-jr Men Academy Hockey: Crucial wins for Punjab Hockey Club, SAG, Sail Academy

Teaser of G V Prakash's 'Immortal' is scary, gripping (Photo Credit: G V Prakash Kumar/X)

Teaser of G V Prakash's 'Immortal' is scary, gripping

Karnataka script history with record-breaking 413-run chase against Jharkhand in a Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Photo credit: @DevduttPadikkal/X

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Karnataka script history with record-breaking 413-run chase in Ahmedabad

Govt paves way for entry of 3 new airlines after IndiGo chaos (Photo: @RamMNK/X)

Govt paves way for entry of 3 new airlines after IndiGo chaos

Elton John rings in early Christmas as his festive track becomes a rage

Elton John rings in early Christmas as his festive track becomes a rage

MP: Lavkesh Mehra's success story, an inspiration for Mudra Yojana beneficiaries 

MP: Lavkesh Mehra's success story, an inspiration for Mudra Yojana beneficiaries 

French President condemns US visa restrictions on former EU Commissioner, four others

French President condemns US visa restrictions on former EU Commissioner, four others

Adani Green tops Energy Intelligence's 'Global Top 100 Green Utilities' in climate push

Adani Green tops Energy Intelligence's 'Global Top 100 Green Utilities' in climate push