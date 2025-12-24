Kalinga Lancers begin pre-season camp at Kalinga Stadium ahead of HIL 2026

Bhubaneswar, Dec 24 (IANS) With the Hockey India League 2026 just around the corner, Kalinga Lancers have begun their pre-season training camp with Indian players reporting at the Kalinga Stadium here on Tuesday.

The first day of the camp saw the players undergo a strategy meeting under the supervision of the team’s Technical & Strategy Coach, Pascal Kina, as the franchise began laying a foundation for the new season.

The Indian players currently attending the camp include Captain Sanjay, goalkeeper Krishan B Pathak and defenders Partap Lakra, Rohit Kullu, and Sunil P B. Rabichandra Moirangthem, Rosan Kujur, Dilpreet Singh, and Amit Kumar Toppo in midfield and forwards Angab Bir Singh, Deepak Pradhan, Gursahibjit Singh, and Boby Singh Dhami.

Pascal Kina, who joins Vedanta Kalinga Lancers with over 15 years of experience in international hockey, has worked extensively across Europe and with teams in New Zealand, Australia, Canada, China, and Korea however, the Hero HIL will be his first tournament in India.

Reflecting on his arrival and early impressions, Kina said, “This is my first time in India and I am really happy to be here. I’ve been involved in international hockey for many years but India was one place I had never been to until now. I’m proud to represent Vedanta Kalinga Lancers and it has already been an exciting start.”

Speaking about the focus of the early training phase with the Indian players, he added, “This period is important for fitness work, testing, and getting to know the players. I didn’t know these guys before, so making that first connection and building cohesion within the group is very important for me.”

With only a few days available to set up the team, Kina expressed confidence in the squad when he shared, “These are a good set of players and I am confident about this season. On the 28th we already have a practice match scheduled. Most of the overseas players are coming from their national team camps, so they will be match-ready which makes it ideal and I believe we’ll have enough time to prepare well for the league.”

Outlining his approach and ambitions for the season, the Belgian coach stated, “My philosophy has always been to take the tournament game by game and aim to go as high as possible. Every team wants to win the championship and it’s no different for us. Together with the rest of the coaching group, our objective is to push this team to compete at the highest level and go as far as we can.”

The foreign players, along with head coach Jay Stacy, are set to join the squad after Christmas as Vedanta Kalinga Lancers step up preparations for the upcoming Hero HIL 2026 season. They will face Ranchi Royals in their first game on Sunday, January 4, 2026, in Chennai.

