Kajol talks about channeling divine feminine power for song ‘Kali Shakti’ in ‘Maa’

New Delhi, June 27 (IANS) Bollywood star Kajol has showcased deep gratitude for portraying powerful feminine energy in her latest release “Maa” during a hypnotic song sequence titled “Kali Shakti”. She went on to explain how she was awestruck by the unveiling of Goddess Kali’s statue.

Asked if she has showcased the amazing feminine power, when it comes to Kali, on screen, Kajol told IANS: “I hope so… But yeah, I think when you were shooting the song also, it was such a visceral song that I think everybody on set felt it. Everybody who was dancing on set felt it. Everybody who was around.”

“You know, you go into this little daze when you're listening to that song. It has this hypnotic effect to it. So yeah, supremely grateful that I got that chance.”

The 50-year-old star recalls the powerful moment from “Maa” when the cloth was removed from the statue of Goddess Kali, which she labelled as one of the most beautiful and impactful shots.

“I think one of the most amazing things in the film, which I will say, I think one of the fabulous shots is when I remove the cloth from the statue of Kali maa. I think she was just so beautiful.”

“I remember standing on set and somebody took off the cloth for a shot because she was covered up for the first four days. I couldn't see what the statue looked like. So eventually when I saw it, I literally had that little awestruck feel to it.”

Kajol said that she is grateful that every morning she would come on set and see Godess Kali.

“I was so grateful that I was here in front of Ma. And I was working in front of her. It was such a unique experience.”

“Maa”, a mythological horror, released in theatres on June 27. The film also stars Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, and Kherin Sharma. It is a spinoff to the 2024 film Shaitaan, being set in the same universe.

The story follows a mother and daughter who visit the late husband’s hometown, only to uncover a demonic curse, which threatens their lives.

